Gupshup launches a new messaging channel, GIP, to enhance business communications with consumers

GIP offers advanced features including the ability to send messages with rich media (images, audio, video, documents, etc.), structured cards and interactive buttons. It also enables two-way conversations along with the ability to gather-with a user's permission-user photos and location. It provides APIs that can be used to integrate customer-support tools, automated chatbots or other systems. It provides secure features such as end-to-end encryption and time-bound disappearing messages. GIP is integrated with payment systems to enable one-click payment experience for ecommerce, gaming or content subscriptions. It provides extensive ability for businesses to add or customize their branding on the chat surface.

"Businesses are increasingly adopting conversational messaging to support their customers and sell to them. GIP provides businesses a powerful, new tool with advanced features that expands conversational reach to every mobile user worldwide," said Beerud Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Gupshup.

GIP is already being used by early adopter businesses across multiple industries. GIP enables new kinds of conversational experiences previously not possible. Marketers can make advertising campaigns interactive and personalized across any medium. Developers can embed chat bots in A2P text messages. Small businesses can merge their campaigns and catalogs into a seamless experience. Game developers can build mini-games leveraging conversations, and app developers can build mini-programs with lightweight experiences that reduce the need for expensive app marketing. The possibilities are endless.

About Gupshup

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gupshup is the leading smart messaging platform for building advanced messaging services and chat bots quickly and easily. It offers cross-platform messaging APIs for SMS, Whatsapp, RCS, GIP and over 30 other messaging channels. It also offers bot builder tools and services to enable even the most advanced use-cases. Gupshup is used by more than 50,000 developers building services that process over 5 billion messages per month and more than 250 billion cumulative. To learn more about Gupshup, please log on to gupshup.io.

Media Contact :

Utpreksha Jain

[email protected]

+91 95992 27798

PR consultant

AimHigh

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346810/GIP_demo.jpg

SOURCE Gupshup Technology India Pvt Ltd