AHMEDABAD, India , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gush Beauty, founded by a Gen-Z entrepreneur, Sheil Jain, is here to uncomplicate the way people do their makeup with four quick fix wonders that do the job of 20. This viral IG brand ladders up to a completely new way of doing makeup - one that's 'yours to create' and founded by women who've been there, done that.

Gush& Beauty, The Viral& Gen& Z& Beauty& Brand that's putting joyful makeup first

As someone who's always loved makeup, Sheil felt disconnected from the current beauty narrative. From 14-step beauty routines, to spilling makeup bags and hour-long YouTube tutorials, the beauty industry was getting overwhelming and things needed to evolve. Sheil then took it upon herself and set out to build an easy-to-navigate brand that's fun and functional with fuss-free products.

Keeping the consumer as its North Star, Gush Beauty got friends, bloggers, professionals, skincare enthusiasts and everyone in between to share their experiences and what they liked, loved and hated about makeup. With common concerns like a mountain of products, to lack of time and lack of convenience, Gush Beauty, powered by this feedback created easy and effortless makeup that didn't require extra tools, tutorials or skills.

Loved by Gen-Z girls like Alaavia and Anjini Dhawan before it even hit the market, the brand is already a cult favourite for girls and boys that love its smart, stashable and intuitive products.

The products that have got everyone excited and doing GRWM reels all over social media is the cult favourite Stacked In Your Favour, a multi-purpose Face Palette that packs a creamy blush, skincare-infused highlighter and easy contour.

Their Glow Getter, is an ultra-hydrating, skin-loving illuminating moisturizer that brightens the skin, blurs pores and perfects the complexion without covering it up. It's the ultimate skincare/makeup hybrid.

The Indian woman's go to but amplified? This exactly what the Eye Like Options sets out to do. It has a felt tip on one end, and kohl pencil on the other—this is the only eye product one would ever need to go from day to night and the Play Paint is the perfect liquid lipstick with a rich pigment that's ultra-comfortable and is made to be universally flattering for ALL Indian skin tones.

From a makeup newbie to a makeup expert, these products are a must-have in every girl's beauty routine. Their latest launch the Dart It's is their entry into affordable skincare and easy-to-use hydrocolloid pimple patches that minimize breakouts overnight. And finally, the Nail Lacquer comes in a variety of shades and is super gender fluid and easy for all to use.

Gush is all set to revolutionize the Indian beauty space with its mindfully created products that don't just have it all but help people do it all too.

So stay tuned, because there's lots more to come from this new beauty brand.

