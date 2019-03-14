Haier Unveils New 7-brand Smart Home Solution at 2019 Appliances and Electronics World Expo

The upgraded Solution integrates the latest technologies from Haier Group's seven brands to deliver the next generation of smart homes. Designed using Haier's innovative 4+7+N concept, the Solution links seven (7) home solutions in air, water, security, clothes care, entertainment, health and information across four (4) living scenarios -- the smart living room, smart kitchen, smart bathroom and smart bedroom -- with customizations based on variable user needs (N) for a comprehensive and intuitive smart home ecosystem.

"The appliances industry is rapidly innovating. Haier believes smart home solutions should combine the latest technological capabilities with customer behavior to provide value and improved quality of life," said Wang Ye, Vice President and General Manager of Smart Home of Haier Home Appliance Industry Group.

At AWE 2019, Haier's seven brands -- Casarte, Leader, Haier, AQUA, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel (FPA) and CANDY -- unveiled groundbreaking new products, including Casarte's fusion washing machine, a smart refrigerator with intelligent temperature control, a smart air conditioner that uses outdoor circulation rather than traditional internal circulation for fresher air, and FPA's smart freezer that leverages air cooling for frost-free freezing. These new products will be interconnected in one ecosystem with the upgraded Solution.

"AWE 2019 has showcased Haier's scientific and technological dominance in appliances. By innovating with our global 10+N open research and development system, and connecting these together through the Solution, Haier has transformed the smart home experience," said Wang Ye.

The success of the Solution is a result of Haier's pioneering "rendanheyi" model. Through an open entrepreneurship approach and analysis of user needs in the modern home, Haier has created home technology innovations across its seven brands to deliver a holistic home experience for customers and become a global leader in the IoT era.

About Haier

Haier Home Appliance is the world's No. 1 home appliance brand, with a 10.5% global market share. Its brands include Haier, Casarte and Leader in China, GE Appliances in the US, Fisher & Paykel in New Zealand and AQUA in Japan. Currently, Haier Home Appliance is transforming from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurship platform as it constructs a truly global smart home ecosystem. In doing so, Haier is continuously enhancing the user value of its products and services, providing interconnected smart home experiences for customers everywhere.

For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835682/HAIER_awe.jpg

Related Links

http://www.haier.net/en/



SOURCE Haier Home Appliances