Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. (HPL) and Lummus Technology Sign License Amendment to Enhance Phenol Plant Capacity

KOLKATA, India, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. (HPL), a major player in India's petrochemical industry, has signed a license amendment with Lummus Technology to expand its phenol production capacity for the upcoming Phenol and Acetone Plant in Haldia, West Bengal. The agreement, signed by Mr. Navanit Narayan, Whole-time Director & CEO, HPL, and Dr. Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology, marks a key step forward in enhancing HPL's phenol production capabilities from 300 KTPA (kilotons per annum) to 345 KTPA.

This capacity expansion aligns with HPL's ambitious growth strategy and reflects the company's commitment to supporting India's chemicals industry. In line with its substantial greenfield investment of over INR 4,500 crore in Haldia, HPL is not only focusing on phenol but also on cumene and acetone production to meet rising domestic demand and foster downstream chemical sector growth. The facility also includes India's first on-purpose propylene plant using olefins conversion technology (OCT), which Lummus will supply as well. HPL aims to complete the project by Q1 2026.

Mr. Navanit Narayan, WTD & CEO, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, remarked on the signing, stating, "Our collaboration with Lummus Technology has enabled us to enhance production capabilities and address India's expanding demand for phenol and acetone. The capacity upgrade to 345 KTPA reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality products to support the country's chemical and allied industries."

The signing ceremony also highlighted Lummus Technology's role in supporting HPL's strategic initiatives. "This partnership demonstrates our shared dedication to innovation and progress in the petrochemical sector," said Dr. Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "We are proud to support HPL in scaling up its operations and meeting market needs."

This expansion is a significant milestone for HPL, as it strengthens the company's position as a key contributor to India's industrial growth and advances its role in the production of vital chemical intermediates.

About Haldia Petrochemicals Limited:

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) is a prominent global chemical industry player committed to innovation and sustainable growth. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Dr. Purnendu Chatterjee, HPL has undergone a remarkable transformation, expanding its position as a leading name in speciality niche chemicals. HPL is one of the largest petrochemical companies in India with a total capacity equivalent to 7,00,000 TPA of ethylene. Process technologies for various manufacturing plants have been selected from leading technology licensors with an aim to produce world-class hyphenated products with excellent safety and environment considerations. To know more about HPL, visit www.haldiapetrochemicals.com.

About Lummus Technology:

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.