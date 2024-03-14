Halonix unveils 'SURE MCB Series' - Redefining Electrical Safety and Reliability

NEW DELHI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halonix Technologies, a leader in Electrical and Lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Switchgear category, the 'SURE MCB Series'. Engineered with precision for safety, reliability, and assurance, the SURE MCB Series is set to become the new standard in electrical circuit protection.

SURE MCB Series

'SURE MCB Series' from Halonix, is a suite of cutting-edge circuit breakers designed for unmatched electrical safety, reliability and assurance. With features such as C-Curve operation for reliable protection against short circuits, a high-grade solenoid for consistent performance, 100% silver contact points for superior conductivity, and a high breaking capacity of 10Ka, these MCBs set a new standard in electrical safety. Backed by a 5-year warranty, the SURE MCB Series exemplifies Halonix's commitment to excellence in quality and customer satisfaction.

The series offers a versatile range of products catering to residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Designed for ease of installation and user-friendly operation, the SURE MCB Series is competitively priced, ensuring accessibility for a broad spectrum of customers. Available through Halonix's extensive distribution network and will soon be available on leading e-commerce platforms and electrical retail stores nationwide. These MCBs offer the best solutions for those who prioritise safety and quality for their premises.

Enthusiastic about the launch of the new product, Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies, said "We are thrilled to introduce the SURE MCB Series to the market. This launch is a testament to Halonix's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in electrical safety. With its advanced features, comprehensive warranty, and diverse range, the SURE MCB Series exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with products that ensure safety, reliability and assurance."

About Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Halonix Technologies is a market leader in the lighting industry. Leveraging this expertise, Halonix is singularly equipped to design, develop, and manufacture products tailor-made for the Indian consumer. The company boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Haridwar, accredited with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications. Halonix is one of the few companies in India to feature a fully accredited NABL self-certified laboratory and a cutting-edge R&D laboratory within its manufacturing premises. This enables its dedicated R&D and design teams to pioneer innovative products that meet and exceed market needs. Committed to providing unparalleled customer service, Halonix has established a pan-India service network catering to retail and institutional segments. Its expansive distribution network includes over 800 dealers and distributors, supported by 20 depots nationwide, ensuring product availability across the country.

