Hanumankind and Vishal Dadlani Turn Up the Thunder with Thums Up

Link to the Anthem: Here



MUMBAI, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's iconic billion-dollar brand Thums Up by Coca-Cola India just dropped a high-octane 'Taste the Thunder' anthem with Hanumankind and Vishal Dadlani. Capturing the brand's signature toofani spirit, the line "Aaj Kuch Toofani Kartein Hain" forms the lyrical core for the song - packing in raw, unapologetic energy and youthful attitude in every beat.

Taste the Thunder (Official Video) I Hanumankind I Vishal Dadlani I Sushin Shyam Speed Speed From left to right: Devraj Sanyal, Varun Grover, Bijoy Shetty, Vishal Dadlani, Hanumankind, Sukesh Nayak, Greishma Singh, Sumeli Chatterjee, Shantanu Gangane, and Ashish Gupta at the launch of Thums Up’s new anthem at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Thums Up's collab with Hanumankind and Vishal Dadlani amplifies youth relevance and sharpens its position as a bold cultural innovator. Reflecting Thums Up's strong taste and toofani personality, both artists embody intensity, instinct, and individuality. Hanumankind brings in the uncompromising edge of India's new-age hip-hop movement – raw and rooted in street cred. Vishal brings decades of mainstream cultural authority and cross-generational rock resonance. Conceptualized by WPP Ogilvy, and produced in collaboration with Universal Music Group, the Taste the Thunder anthem puts out a clarion call to youth to do something epic today!

The anthem was debuted at an invite-only press and creator showcase in Mumbai, attended by Hanumankind, Vishal Dadlani, Bijoy Shetty, Sushin Shyam, and Varun Grover. Directed by Bijoy Shetty, it delivers powerful visuals that speak directly to India's youth. Composed by Sushin Shyam, the track carries a contemporary, cinematic sound, while Varun Grover's Hindi lyrics capture youth camaraderie and collective energy. Hanumankind's English rap adds a raw, fearless edge, bringing the anthem's bold spirit to life.

The anthem also features notable sports personalities, including cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh, further cementing Thums Up's long-standing connection with cricket. It anchors the brand's new summer campaign, which goes live during the much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Thums Up is merging the trifecta of cricket, cinema, and music to create high-decibel, surround-sound marketing across multimedia platforms.

Greishma Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Young consumers are increasingly moving from passive viewership to active participation. They seek moments that pull them in, move fast, and feel real. That belief has shaped the 'Taste the Thunder' anthem. 'Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain' is a shout out for shared energy, friends coming together, instinct kicking in. All things Toofani!"

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, "Today's youth aren't just spectators—they are the main event. They crave experiences that are fast, visceral, and unapologetically real. And they are not willing to push it or defer it to kal - tomorrow', this experience is to be lived and lived together and lived now. This hunger for action is the pulse of the 'Taste the Thunder' anthem. 'Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain' isn't just a tagline; it's a rallying cry for shared adrenaline, instinctive moves, and the raw energy of friendship. It is the definition of Toofani."

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO, India and SVP Strategy, Africa, Middle East & Asia, Universal Music Group added, "Thums Up turning 49 isn't nostalgia — it's momentum. Bringing Hanumankind's raw energy together with Vishal Dadlani's iconic voice, produced by the legendary Sushin Shyam, and Hindi lyrics by the masterful Varun Grover, felt like culture colliding with conviction. What we've created isn't just a new version of a jingle — it's a statement. Shot with insane intent by the madly talented Bijoy Shetty, powered by Early Man Films. For me to create something so unapologetically powerful isn't just a celebration — it's thunder redefined. Proud doesn't even begin to cover it."

Vishal Dadlani said, "What made this collaboration fun was how different our musical worlds are. We didn't try to tame those differences or force them into one neat sound. The whole point was to spark off each other and create something toofani. That's where the real rush comes from, and that's what gives the song its personality."

Hanumankind said, "The song came to us easy. The version you are all hearing is very close to what came to us the first time we were in the studio. We got some good heads together for this one, and now we're here."

Bijoy Shetty said, "We looked at what has always defined the world of Thums Up: The need to step beyond to feel something. Everything you see in the film is meant to keep the energy rising with the music for the viewers."

Marking the brand's first major visual evolution in over two decades, Thums Up also recently introduced a refreshed visual identity and logo. Built to be sharper, more dynamic and future-ready, the refreshed visual world reflects the same confidence and intensity that have long been core to Thums Up's identity, now expressed in a way that aligns with how today's youth show up.

About Coca-Cola India:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rim Zim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHe6KF7DgDY

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877733/Thums_Up_New_Anthem_Launch.jpg