Happiest Minds Technologies achieves Select Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

SAN JOSE, LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital, Born Agile' digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced that it has achieved Select tier partner status from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. As a Select partner, Happiest Minds can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Happiest Minds and Snowflake are able to mobilize the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud by catering to the demand for simplified data administration through robust, cost-effective, and proven technology solutions. Happiest Minds is proud to strengthen its relationship with Snowflake and is excited to bring innovation and new capabilities to joint customers in their data journey.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights.

Ajay Agrawal, Senior VP and Head of CoE- AI/Analytics, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "As part of the data strategy and implementation, we see the sustained movement towards a cloud-native approach. The Snowflake partnership allows us to quickly build an efficient, secure, and scalable enterprise analytics platform. With Happiest Minds' experience in building modern data platforms for our global customers, coupled with our focus on Data and AI, we see ourselves adding pace to the Snowflake adoption."

Dinesh Ramachandran, SVP & Global Alliance Head, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are excited to partner with a global leader like Snowflake. Happiest Minds' focus on next-generation, disruptive technologies & data analytics, along with Snowflake's highly scalable platform can certainly help customers seamlessly manage large amounts of data, innovate at scale, and modernize their data infrastructure to derive valuable insights."

Vimal Venkatram, Managing Director, Snowflake India, said, "Happiest Minds' expertise in digital transformation combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud creates a digital modernization capability for our joint customers, further supporting our goal to mobilize the world's data in the service of the enterprise."

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence , blockchain , cloud , digital process automation , internet of things , robotics/drones, security , virtual/augmented reality , and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East

