Haptik integrates with Zendesk to enable AI-driven Customer Support

Seamlessly transferring complex queries to human agents on Zendesk Chat. This sheds off the load on the human agents.

Deep integration with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations enables an automation-first strategy across popular messaging such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter & Line messenger

Plugging in with the Zendesk Ticketing System to automatically generate customer support tickets

"Working with Zendesk, Inc. gives us the opportunity to power thousands of organizations around the world with AI-driven connected experiences. Haptik brings a full-stack conversational AI solution including advanced NLU capabilities & ready-to-use industry-specific Smart Skills trained on 3Bn+ interactions," said Swapan Rajdev, CTO and Co-founder at Haptik. "In addition to ticketing and live chat, we are also excited to integrate with Sunshine Conversations, the future of all conversational experiences within Zendesk."

KT Prasad, MD and RVP, India & SAARC, Zendesk, said, "The past year saw organizations across all industries leaning more heavily on AI, automation and self-service to help manage high volumes of customer support queries coming in. Messaging also quickly became the preferred way for organizations and customers to interact because it's quick, convenient and feels more personalized. In fact, we saw support ticket volumes spike as high as 117% and 157% in APAC since February 2020 on messaging and AI-powered support channels respectively. These trends are here to stay, and Zendesk's partnership with Haptik will enable organizations to deliver richer and more intuitive AI-powered conversational experiences for their customers."

Haptik's out-of-the-box Integration with Zendesk will help businesses unlock the power of their existing business systems to deliver a unified and AI-first user experience.

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company has been featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451167/Haptik_Zendesk.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317248/Haptik_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Haptik