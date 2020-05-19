Hardman & Co. Appoints Dickenson for India/ME

Hardman & Co. appoints Dickenson World to bring 'Sponsored Research' services for corporates in India

MUMBAI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickenson World, a leading Capital Market Communications consultancy firm, based out of London and Mumbai, today announced that it has entered into a representative agreement with UK's longest-established commissioned research provider - Hardman & Co. - to offer 'Sponsored Research' and corporate access to corporates within the India and ME regions. To explain the concept of 'Sponsored Research' and why it is becoming more mainstream, Dickenson will host a 'Round Table Discussion' webinar on Tuesday, May 26th at 5:30 PM IST., to throw light on 'What is 'sponsored' research & why it is becoming mainstream in developed capital markets?' In this webinar, Dickenson's Managing Director Manoj Saha will be in conversation with Keith Hiscock, the CEO of Hardman & Co.

"We are pleased to have an alliance with Dickenson World for India. Driven by MiFID II regulations in Europe, which is becoming the de facto global standard, the equity research profession is going through a revolution. Global companies, especially mid-caps and small-caps are increasingly turning to sponsored research to fill the gap in broker research coverage. This webinar will form an inclusive setting to discuss the context and the value of the sponsored research in the global and Indian context," commented Keith Hiscock, CEO, Hardman & Co.

"Despite the after-effect of the ongoing pandemic, India will continue to remain one of the most attractive emerging markets from an equity investment point of view. Global portfolio managers will continue to look for fundamentally sound companies with strong earning powers and a long runway. Hardman & Co's independent research provides an accurate business perspective to large investors for them to determine the potential winners. We are delighted to collaborate with Hardman & Co. to bring a world class service to India's doorsteps. We believe that many Indian companies would benefit from a highly trusted 'sponsored' coverage source that also has a wide buy-side readership across global markets," stated Manoj Saha, Managing Director, Dickenson World.

This webinar is designed for CEOs, CFOs and IROs of listed companies, or of private companies planning to go public in the next 12-18 months. Anyone interested to know more can register on www.dickensonworld.com, or by emailing their requests to [email protected].

About Hardman & Co.

Founded in 1994, Hardman & Co ("Hardman") is an FCA registered capital markets research and consultancy business providing a wide range of services to the UK corporate sector and is the longest-established commissioned research provider. Hardman & Co's research is produced by sector specialist sell-side analysts who are among the most experienced in their field, having worked at leading UK and global equity research businesses. Hardman & Co equity research is commissioned by corporates and as such, under MiFID II rules, can be freely received by institutional and retail investors. Hardman & Co is employee-owned and, in addition to leading equity and VCT and EIS research, runs capital markets consultancy and tax enhanced services businesses.

About Dickenson World

Established in 1999, Dickenson World is a seasoned Capital Markets Communication & Investor Engagement specialist. With presence in London, New York, Mumbai, Delhi & Ahmedabad, Dickenson handles a variety of mandates of more than 95+ listed companies for their engagement with the financial marketplace and the financial media. For more information on Dickenson World, visit our website www.dickensonworld.com

