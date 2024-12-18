HarperCollins Announces the publication of 'BRING IT ON The Incredible Story of My Life' by Deepa Malik

Published by HarperCollins

Paperback | Non-fiction | 312 pp + 16 inserts | INR 499

Available now on pre-order | Releasing in January 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins India is proud to announce the upcoming release publication of 'BRING IT ON The Incredible Story of My Life' by Deepa Malik.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Deepa Malik's memoir 'Bring It On' celebrates the incredible story of India's First Female Paralympic Medalist

"I haven't seen a better motivator than Deepa Malik" - Narendra Modi

It is her smile that you notice first. It captivates you and ensures that your eyes don't move away from it. You don't see the wheelchair; you don't see the body paralysed chest down. You don't see the trauma of recurring spinal tumours, the frustration of an unresponsive body caging a free spirit, the countless hours of gruelling training. All you see is Deepa Malik—achiever, champion, inspiration.

Call her India's foremost para athlete with twenty-three international medals—including a silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympics—and several national awards, a recipient of the Padma Shri, the Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award, or the first Indian female paraplegic swimmer, biker and car rallyist, there's truly only one statement that defines Deepa Malik—a powerhouse of possibilities.

In Bring It On, Deepa gives readers a no-holds-barred look at her incredible life as she takes on one challenge after another, fights patriarchy and politics, and faces down the pettiness that society often reserves for the differently abled. Readers will witness first-hand what goes on in the mind of a para athlete who has survived spinal tumors thrice, chooses not to be a victim but a victor, and identifies as 'wheelchair-liberated' rather than 'wheelchair-bound'. On every page, Deepa demonstrates the power of her indomitable spirit and proves that 'impossible' is just an opinion. A memoir that will ignite and inspire people from all walks of life, no matter the challenges confronting them, Bring It On is a must-read.

Deepa Malik says, "From winning a Rio silver medal to finding silver linings in the face of adversity, I've strived to embody the change I want to see. My name, 'Deepa,' as given to me by my parents, means to light a lamp in the darkness, and I've lived that purpose as an athlete, activist, mother, wife, and friend. 'Bring It On' invites readers to connect with their own lives through my story of resilience and transformation."

Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins, says, "In the history of Indian paralympic sports, Deepa Malik stands out as a rare gem. Not only because of what she has achieved for India but also how she took on any adversity in her life and created an opportunity out of it. 'Bring It On' is not just the incredible story of her life, it has the potential to inspire a billion Indians."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepa Malik is India's foremost para athlete with twenty-three international medals, having created history by becoming India's first-ever female Paralympic medalist with a silver at the Rio Paralympics, and several national and international awards. She has been recognized with the Padma Shri, the Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award. She is the first Indian paraplegic woman swimmer, biker and car rallyist, holding four Limca World Records.

Deepa has served as the first female president of the Paralympic Committee of India, and has been awarded three honorary doctorates commemorating her dedication to sports and community service. She has also been awarded the Asian Order, the highest sports honour in the para sports ecosystem in Asia.

Dr Deepa Malik is currently serving as the South Asian region representative on the executive board of the Asian Paralympic Committee, the first Indian woman and former para athlete to be appointed to this position.

Her list of achievements is long, and it is being continually updated—because Deepa does not know how to say 'stop'.

To connect with Deepa Malik, please visit her website www.deepamalik.in .

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

