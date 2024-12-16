HarperCollins Announces the Upcoming Release of 'Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons' by Anand Neelakantan

Paperback & Hardback| Non-Fiction/Mythology | INR 599

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the upcoming publication of 'Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons' by bestselling author Anand Neelakantan. The Ramayana is not a single story—it is a symphony of stories that stretches across centuries, cultures and languages. Woven together with countless threads, from the traditions of Southeast Asia to the retellings of Central Asia, the epic offers a new truth, a new lens and a new world to discover.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons, myth-master Anand Neelakantan weaves together riveting stories and insightful commentary to explore what Valmiki may have intended in his original narrative and how the epic has mutated and evolved over thousands of years, sometimes in unimaginable ways.

What does the Ramayana mean to you?

Is it a Dharma Shastra—a guide to life's ideals? A holy book for spiritual practise?

Or a source of timeless wisdom and enjoyment?

Or is it all of these at once?

With countless retellings across Asia, spanning centuries, cultures and languages, the Ramayana has captured the imagination of generations. From oral traditions to ancient manuscripts and modern texts, these renderings offer countless perspectives on its characters, their situations and the lessons they impart. Did you know that in many folktales derived from the epic, Ravana's sister Surpanakha is portrayed as a victim of a spurned love rather than an aggressor? Or that there is no mention of the famous Lakshmana Rekha, the boundary drawn around Sita, in the Valmiki Ramayana, one of the oldest versions of the epic? Or that in the Thai and Tibetan versions, Sita is identified as Ravana's daughter, while in Central Asia's Khotani Ramayana she marries both Rama and Lakshmana?

In Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons, myth-master Anand Neelakantan weaves together riveting stories and insightful commentary to explore what Valmiki may have intended in his original narrative and how the epic has mutated and evolved over thousands of years, sometimes in unimaginable ways. He invites us to dive into its depths, reflect on its nuances, and discover the versions that resonate most with us.

After all, the Ramayana isn't just one story, reflecting a single truth—it is an enduring symbol of plurality and essential wisdom, and the merging of many truths.

Anand Neelakantan, author, says, "There are countless Ramayanas, and most of them are oral. They offer deep learning and lessons and have been fine-tuned by thousands of storytelling traditions. These versions are unique to the geography, time, and culture to which they belong, but the lessons they imbibe are universal. In recent years, with the advent of popular mediums like television, only a few versions of Ramayana have gained prominence, leading to the slow death of this rich tradition that spans across Asia and beyond. This book, based on my popular Audio book Many Ramayanas Many Lessons, is a humble attempt to introduce the richness of the Ramayana tradition and the lessons it teaches."

Ridhima Kumar, Commissioning Editor – HarperCollins India, adds, "We're thrilled to publish this groundbreaking work on the Ramayana by the masterful Anand Neelakantan. Unlike any other retelling, this book celebrates the plurality of the epic, showing how multiple truths can coexist. Once again, Anand weaves his magic, blending meticulous research with his unparalleled storytelling to reimagine the Ramayana in a whole new light. With decades of exploration behind it, this masterpiece uncovers hidden stories and fresh perspectives that will make readers see the Ramayana as they've never seen it before."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anand Neelakantan is an author, screenwriter, columnist and television personality. He is renowned for his counter-telling and unique interpretations of the Indian Puranas. He is the author of bestsellers Asura: Tale of the Vanquished and Vanara: The Legend of Baali, Sugreeva and Tara. Additionally, he has written scripts for popular TV series such as Siya Ke Ram, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Shrimad Ramayan and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, among others. Anand is also the author of the Bahubali trilogy, which serves as a prequel to the blockbuster Bahubali movies. His other works include short stories, historical fiction and children's books.

About HarperCollins India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live!, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards – in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

