HarperCollins India announces the publication of 'Ratan Tata: A Life by Thomas Mathew'

Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher at HarperCollins India, adds: "When Ratan Tata passed away earlier this month, the spontaneous tributes that poured in showed once again the deep regard that billions of people around the world have for the individual whose vision, leadership and integrity have defined the much-admired Tata brand for decades. Thomas Mathew's majestic biography explores the incredible – and often awe-inspiring – life story of Ratan Tata, a man everyone respects but wouldn't fully know if it weren't for this book. And it celebrates his legacy: a legacy that every Indian can be truly proud of. It is a privilege for us at HarperCollins India to be able to bring this inspiring story to readers."

About the book:

Ratan Tata (1937–2024) was one of the most influential and inspirational personalities of our times—an iconic business leader who was instrumental in transforming independent India's industrial landscape.

Established in 1868, the Tata Group spans a gamut of industries, from salt to steel to software, and is synonymous with quality and trust. It operates in more than 100 countries, impacting the lives of billions of people around the world. The abiding goodwill and respect that the Tata brand carries today can be traced back largely to the vision and integrity of one individual who spearheaded the conglomerate for over two decades—Ratan Tata.

Starting out as a novice on the shop floor of a Tata company, Ratan Tata achieved an unequalled growth rate for the Tata Group as chairman and took India to the world through global acquisitions, overcoming many serious challenges along the way.

It is as much a story of determination and an unwavering commitment to enduring principles and values as it is a testament to achieving unprecedented corporate success.

Drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews and filled with previously unknown facts, anecdotes and the author's insights, this is a comprehensive account of a life the likes of which the world has seldom seen.

About the author:

Thomas Mathew is a retired bureaucrat who has held key positions over a three-decade career in the Indian Administrative Service. He is a law graduate from Delhi University and holds a doctorate in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

During his career, he pioneered groundbreaking policies in the defense and finance ministries, including unrestricted foreign direct investment in the defense industry in India and the direct participation of foreigners in the Indian equity market.

Mathew first met Ratan Tata about three decades ago, and they stayed in touch due to shared interests. Mathew's understanding of global policies and the corporate landscape equipped him to write this biography.

Mathew serves on the board of several large Indian companies and offers advice on corporate, defense and policy matters. He lives in Gurugram, pursuing his passion for writing, nature conservation and photography.

More about the author at thomasmathew.com.

Format: Hardback

Page Extent: 696 pages + 32 pages of photos

Price: Rs 1499

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

