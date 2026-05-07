HarperCollins India Brings Global Bestseller - Designing the Mind, to Indian Readers

Modern self-mastery manual to leading great lives, by Ryan A. Bush

NEW DELHI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world saturated with quick fixes and surface-level self-help, HarperCollins India announces the release of Designing the Mind by Ryan A. Bush – an international bestseller that offers a powerful alternative: a systematic, deeply transformative approach to mastering the mind.

Positioned at the intersection of psychology, philosophy and self-optimization, the book introduces 'psychitecture': a methodical practice of redesigning the mind's internal 'software' to achieve greater clarity, self-control and emotional tranquillity.

Designing the Mind by Ryan A. Bush

At its core, Designing the Mind challenges a fundamental assumption that thoughts, emotions and behaviours are fixed. Drawing from neuropsychology and the teachings of great thinkers, such as the Buddha, Marcus Aurelius, Friedrich Nietzsche and Abraham Maslow, Bush presents a compelling framework for consciously redesigning the mental patterns that shape lives.

Rather than offering fleeting motivation or prescriptive hacks, the book equips readers with a set of principles to step outside their own thinking and examine it as a system, one that can be understood, refined and ultimately rebuilt.

Talking about the book, Ryan A. Bush says, "I'm excited to bring Designing the Mind to India and introduce these principles to a whole new group of psychitects. India has one of the richest traditions of introspective inquiry in the world, and I think this book will find a natural home here."

Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins India, says, "One of humanity's most profound questions is whether it is truly possible to rewire the brain. In Designing the Mind, Ryan Bush expertly blends practical exercises, actionable insights, and theoretical concepts to empower readers in engineering their own minds. We are thrilled to bring this international bestseller to Indian readers."

About the book :

Neuropsychology suggests that the human mind is infinitely malleable and adaptable. It is known that it is possible to rewire emotions and build deep tranquility into human minds. It is also known that the biased beliefs and self-limiting habits that hold people back from their potential can be overcome. Yet when one actually seeks to modify and master the mind, they are usually met with shallow life hacks and fleeting fixes.

Fortunately, many great ancient philosophers left behind the open-source cognitive code for altering one's own mental patterns and becoming the ideal self. Legendary thinkers like the Buddha, Marcus Aurelius, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Abraham Maslow have revealed the insights for building a brilliant mind, and award-winning systems designer, Ryan A. Bush, weaves them into a vital theory for helping individuals scale the heights of self-mastery and lead great lives.

About the author :

Ryan A. Bush is a designer and thinker focused on building better systems, better people, and a better future. As founder of Designing the Mind, Ryan's central purpose is to provide wisdom education and expand human potential beyond the norm. Ryan's background is in the design of systems – he works with tech startups to design and develop everything from patented physical products, to software, to buildings, to business models. But his most relevant credential is a lifelong appetite for introspective investigation, ravenous reading, and obsessive self-optimization. For more than a decade, Ryan has been studying the insights of ancient teachers, practical philosophers, and cognitive scientists. His ideas have been featured on major platforms like Lifehack and Modern Stoicism, and he has been a guest on podcasts with topics ranging from emotions to philosophy to motivation.

About HarperCollins India

At HarperCollins Publishers India, we believe in telling the best stories and ensuring they reach the widest readership. We publish around 250 new books every year across 10 imprints, adding to a diverse catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across print and digital formats. Our authors include APJ Abdul Kalam, Agatha Christie, Amish Tripathi, Amitav Ghosh (Erasmus Prize 2024), Jhumpa Lahiri, Paulo Coelho, Raghuram Rajan, Sudha Murty, Ruskin Bond and many more.

HarperCollins India has been honoured with seven Publisher of the Year awards and proudly represents global publishers such as Harvard University Press, Lonely Planet, Oneworld, Nosy Crow, Usborne and National Geographic Children.

We have also been certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years, a testament to our culture, creativity and people.

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