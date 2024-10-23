HarperCollins India to publish a dream collection celebrating SHAH RUKH KHAN

'I SAY IT WITH ALL HUMILITY, I AM THE LAST OF THE STARS.' – SHAH RUKH KHAN

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AS A SUPERSTAR WHO LIVES HIS LIFE in the glare of cameras and headlines, much has been written about Shah Rukh Khan—his passion, his craft, his humility and the love he spreads around. But beyond the films, the news, and the star persona is a man who has come to mean many different things to his ever-growing legion of fans.

This book is as much a paean to Shah Rukh's career as a tribute to the man himself --the star, the icon, the legend.

Whether as Rahul Raichand or Raj Malhotra, Mohan Bhargava or Rizwan Khan, Aman Mathur or Kabir Khan, the many personas that 'King Khan' has embraced for his films have become forever etched in the minds of countless moviegoers. This book presents portraits of the star's inspirational life and unearths what he means to people in every corner of the world—be it a taxi driver in Paris, an Irishwoman in London, three generations of women in a family in Pakistan or screaming fans across Europe, Asia, the US, the Middle East and, of course, India.

Bushra Ahmed, Executive Editor – HarperCollins India, says, 'Shah Rukh Khan has not only redefined stardom but has also become an indelible part of our cultural fabric. Like many all over the world, I have grown up watching his films, and while editing the book, as I read heartfelt stories from fans one after another, I marvelled at how many lives, and hearts, he has touched. Releasing on his birthday, this book is a celebration of his journey, his impact, and SRK himself – the perfect tribute to the man who has given us so much – both on-screen and off it.'

Mohar Basu, Author – 'Growing up as a single child with parents in transferable jobs, I didn't know what enduring friendships felt like. The only constant in my life was Shah Rukh Khan. He became my conversation starter and the reason I was always able to make friends, despite being the "new girl in school". It's been thirty-three years of watching him, and after the phenomenon of Pathaan, it felt like the right time to explore why our love for Shah Rukh hits differently. Writing this book was like peeling back layers of my own memories, alongside the stories of so many others who found solace, joy, and a sense of belonging because of him. Beyond being a collection of fan experiences, this book is a reflection on how one man's dreams can inspire us to chase our own. Shah Rukh reminds us of a time when hope was within reach. As our realities grow starker, maybe a fairytale can help us believe in dreams again.'

As a globally recognized star, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most photographed human beings sought after by photographers from around the world. Pradeep Bandekar, the late veteran press photographer, was one of them.

Prathamesh Bandekar, son of Pradeep Bandekar – 'My father was incredibly excited about the book because it was dedicated to his favourite actor. I often joked with him that he had more pictures with Shahrukh Khan than with me! When I was just starting out – the industry was transitioning from film to digital – I vividly remember that one day when Shah Rukh called my father and I to Sankraman Studio on an extremely rainy day and gifted us our first digital camera. My father was over the moon that day. I hope that wherever my father is now, he is blessing this book with all his heart. I know he would have been immensely proud and delighted by the love and dedication poured into it, and I do hope readers enjoy these photos, as much as we enjoyed curating them, which give a glimpse of the actor, like never before.'

About the Author

MOHAR BASU is Chief Correspondent (Entertainment) at Mid-Day. She previously worked as a film critic at Koimoi.com and later reviewed movies for The Times of India. Her work focuses on the dynamics of the Hindi film industry. Her stories include in-depth coverage of censorship in films and OTT platforms, the 2016 ban on Pakistani actors in India and their eventual return with the rebirth of the Zindagi channel in 2020, and the systemic culture of sexual harassment in Bollywood, among others. Basu's reporting has contributed to industry changes, such as the creation of safe spaces at casting agencies and talent-management companies. In 2024, she was recognized by the Indian Achiever's Club in their '40 under 40' list.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

