HarperCollins Publishers India and BMW Deutsche Motoren Launch Shikhar Dhawan's The One: Cricket, My Life and More at Exclusive New Delhi Event

Conceptualised and curated in collaboration with BMW Deutsche Motoren, Trends Literature Series, and Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the event brought together prominent voices from sport, publishing, corporate India, media, and the literary community. The packed evening reflected the exceptional anticipation surrounding Dhawan's story, both on and off the cricket field.

The official unveiling of the book was met with warm applause, setting the tone for an evening that celebrated resilience, reinvention, and the human story behind one of India's most admired cricketers. A highlight of the event was an engaging fireside chat between Shikhar Dhawan and sports broadcaster Nikhil Naz, marked by candid reflections, light-hearted banter, and memorable anecdotes from Dhawan's cricketing journey. The conversation traced his early years in Delhi, his rise to international cricket, defining moments in the Indian team, and the personal challenges that shaped the man beyond the bat.

Speaking at the launch, Shikhar Dhawan said,

"As with everything I achieved in my career, I manifested this book and the purpose it serves. The One is a reflection of the mindset that shaped my journey, and I hope it inspires the champions of tomorrow. The same principles now guide my vision for the Da One Group and the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. I want both ventures to play a pivotal role in India's rise as a sporting nation and in creating opportunities in education and community development. If my journey encourages young people to trust their potential and stay committed to their growth, that is the impact I want to create."

The evening also underscored the book's larger purpose through the presence of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, reinforcing Dhawan's commitment to creating meaningful impact beyond sport.

Commenting on the launch, Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins Publishers India, said,

"Shikhar Dhawan's memoir has received immense love from readers and aspiring sportspersons. A full house event in Delhi was a testament to the affection Shikhar has received from all corners."

Organised jointly by BMW Deutsche Motoren and HarperCollins Publishers India, the launch reinforced BMW's commitment to creating culture-led experiences that extend beyond mobility and foster deeper emotional connections with audiences.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Varun Mudgil, CEO, BMW Deutsche Motoren, said,

"Shikhar Dhawan's journey is a powerful story of perseverance, self-belief, and constant evolution. At BMW Deutsche Motoren, we believe that great journeys are driven by purpose and passion. This collaboration with HarperCollins allowed us to celebrate a narrative that truly inspires."

Neeta Aneja, Trends Literature Series, said,

"We were delighted to collaborate on the landmark launch of The One by Shikhar Dhawan alongside BMW Deutsche Motoren and HarperCollins Publishers India. The evening brought together the worlds of literature and sport, united by a shared commitment to excellence, ambition, and purpose. Creating a platform where lived journeys and inspiring stories take centre stage is at the heart of what we do, and moments like these feel truly special. We look forward to building many more meaningful and impactful collaborations in the future."

Published by HarperCollins Publishers India, The One: Cricket, My Life and More is now available across leading bookstores and online platforms nationwide.

About the Book

The One: Cricket, My Life and More is Shikhar Dhawan's deeply personal account of fame, failure, triumph, and transformation. Written with unflinching honesty, the book offers rare insights into Indian cricket while tracing the emotional journey of a sportsman who refused to be defined by setbacks.

