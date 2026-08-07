HarperCollins Publishers to publish Dr Sylvia Karpagam's new book about the politics of food

The Meat of the Matter by Dr Sylvia Karpagam

NEW DELHI, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins India is delighted to be publish Dr Sylvia Karpagam's well-researched and path-breaking book which dives deep into the discourse around our food choices and the politics of nutrition which affects our well-being as a community. Available now to preorder, the book will release on 18th August 2026.

The Meat of the Matter by Dr Sylvia Karpagam

Talking about the book, Dr Sylvia Karpagam says, "This book offers the basics of nutrition to help plan a meal in a scientific way without all the confusing jargon. It also explains the politics, economics, caste and communalism behind current nutrition policies, programs and interventions which are adversely affecting the nutritional and health indicators of the country, particularly for the marginalised and vulnerable who face barriers to accessing their own traditional foods. This is evident in the poor quality of the mid-day meal scheme in government schools and pre-schools (anganwadis) as also the Public Distribution System [PDS]. The global push for plant based /vegan foods by multi-nationals is creating a caste and corporate nexus that we need to challenge. This book offers a means to do that."

Adding to this, Ridhima Kumar, Senior Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, says, "Every day, we're bombarded with conflicting advice about what's healthy, ethical, and pure to eat. The Meat of the Matter cuts through the noise with science, common sense, and hard-hitting facts, empowering you to make informed choices about the food on your plate. Whether you're vegetarian, non-vegetarian, or simply curious, this book will challenge what you think you know about food and help you make healthier, evidence-based decisions. An essential read for anyone who wants to take charge of their health and nutrition."

About the book:

Food. Politics. Prejudice.

It's time to put nutrition first.

Do eggs really raise cholesterol? Is red meat bad for your health? Is soya truly a healthier substitute for meat? Are dairy products 'pure veg'? Can a vegetarian diet meet all your nutritional needs? Are our food choices truly personal or carefully controlled?

In The Meat of the Matter, Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor and researcher known for her work on nutrition and food security, dismantles these and other myths about 'healthy,' 'ethical' and 'pure' food in India.

Drawing on scientific research, public health data and lived realities, Dr Sylvia reveals how access to nutrient-dense food for most people is restricted not by scarcity, but by human interference—and is largely shaped by politics, ideology, caste and religion-based prejudice.

In the process, she also poses urgent questions: Is India really a vegetarian country? Are vegetarian foods inherently more nutritious? Why are meat, eggs and animal-based foods demonized despite their nutritional value? How have caste and religion come to dictate what is considered acceptable food in India?

Bold, provocative and deeply necessary, this groundbreaking book will change the way you think about—and eat—food.

Endorsements:

"It is rare to find a discussion on nutrition that directly confronts its cultural, political, social and economic dimensions, but Dr Sylvia does so powerfully in this book." —Fr. Jerald D'souza, National Secretary, Jesuit Commission for Ecology and Justice

"This well-researched book destroys the myth that vegetarianism is superior." —Nina Teicholz, PhD, bestselling author of The Big Fat Surprise

"Dr Sylvia Karpagam documents a policy of enforced malnutrition through the imposition of vegetarianism on growing children and the demonization of meat in human diets. Karpagam pulls no punches in this stunning exposé." —Sally Fallon Morell, author of Nourishing Traditions.

"Fact-based, accessible, and deeply engaging, this book is essential reading for anyone who sees food as a source of both nourishment and pleasure." —Dr Amar Jesani, Editor, Indian Journal of Medical Ethics

About the Author:

Dr Sylvia Karpagam is a public health doctor, researcher and one of India's most influential voices on food and nutrition policy. For over two decades, she has worked at the intersection of health, food systems and social justice, investigating how government policies shape what people eat, who benefits and who gets left behind.

A member of the expert committee of ALEPH2020, Dr Karpagam holds an MD in Community Medicine from St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru. In The Meat of the Matter, she takes readers on a compelling journey through the politics of food in India, revealing how decisions made far from our plates affect the health, livelihoods and everyday choices of millions of people.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

At HarperCollins Publishers India, we believe in telling the best stories and ensuring they reach the widest readership. We publish around 250 new books every year across 10 imprints, adding to a diverse catalogue of more than 3,000 titles in print and digital formats, with an array of genres and voices that ensure there is a book for every reader. Our authors have won some of the most prestigious literary awards, and we are proud to publish many acclaimed writers, alongside new and emerging voices shaping contemporary literature. We are also the publishers of The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga, winner of the Booker Prize 2008, and Girl in White Cotton by Avni Doshi, shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2020, and HarperCollins India itself has been awarded "Publisher of the Year" several times. In addition, we represent some of the finest global publishers such as Harvard University Press, Lonely Planet, Oneworld, Nosy Crow, Usborne, and National Geographic Children, bringing Indian readers access to world-class books and ideas. We are also proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years, a recognition of our culture, people, and values that make HarperCollins India a truly inspiring workplace.

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