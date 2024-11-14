HARROW INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BENGALURU ALL SET TO ORGANIZE INDIA'S PREMIER EVENT ON GLOBAL EDUCATION

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India's premier event on global education, a 'Celebration of Global Education' is scheduled to be held on 23 November 2024 on the 60-acre campus of Harrow International School Bengaluru.

Harrow Bengaluru, which commenced classes in August 2023, brings to India the 452-year legacy of Harrow School in the UK, which counts amongst its alumni, notable leaders like Lord Byron, Fox Talbot, Dr. Nicholas Patrick and numerous Heads of State and Nobel Laureates.

The 'Celebration of Global Education' will witness a multicultural cohort of 200+ educators, parents and thought leaders, from over 10 countries and various cities in India, to share best practice in education, cutting edge trends and engage in meaningful dialogue and networking sessions on pioneering education for future generations.

Mr. Andrew Leale, Head Master, Harrow Bengaluru, expressed his enthusiasm for the event saying, "We are thrilled that we have speakers and guests flying in from around India for our inaugural 'Celebration of Global Education' on 23 November 2024. We look forward to an exciting day with important discussions on the role of AI in classrooms, the global pull of India as an educational destination, the importance of inclusion in schools and the future of higher education. Our aim is that this will become a leading annual event across India where teachers, educators and parents come to share innovative ideas, participate in insightful discussions, and engage in activities designed to foster creativity and collaboration."

The series of interactive workshops, enlightening panel discussions, and inspirational keynote addresses will delve into the transformative power of education in today's dynamic world.

Students and professionals alike will have a chance to connect with each other and discover avenues for educational advancement and synergy, within the state-of-the-art campus of Harrow Bengaluru. With education and AI being the catalyst for change and growth across the globe, the speakers which include James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru, Tushar Chaudhary, Associate Director of UK India Business Council (UKIBC), Ryan Pereira, Regional Officer, United States – India Educational Foundation as well as Principals of Wellington College Pune, Mayo College Ajmer and The International School Bangalore, will share how industry practices can change the narratives for growth.

To register for the event, visit: https://harrowbengaluru.in/Celebration-of-Global-Education/ (Free entry for all)

About Harrow International School Bengaluru:

Harrow International School Bengaluru is part of the prestigious Harrow Family of Schools, known for its tradition of educational excellence since 1572. The school blends the best of British education with global perspectives, offering a world-class curriculum tailored for international students in Bengaluru.

A co-educational day and boarding school, Harrow Bengaluru crafts an educational experience that extends far beyond traditional learning, with classes led by 60% international faculty, fostering growth in a multicultural environment. Central to this ethos are two pivotal components: the Super-Curriculum, and the Co-Curriculum, which not only enrich students' academic journeys but also encourage personal growth, critical thinking, and a deep-seated love for learning.

International Harrovians also have opportunities to engage, imbibe and discover different perspectives through global exchange programs, Fifth Form Conferences and Tours to the UK, where they compete and collaborate with peers whilst opening up a whole new world of possibilities.

Located on a magnificent new campus in the heart of the Indian IT sector, Harrow Bengaluru follows the Cambridge Lower Secondary curriculum for Grades 6 to Grade 8 (ages 11 to 14), IGCSE courses for Grades 9 and 10 (ages 14 to 16) and a choice of either A levels or the IB Diploma for Grades 11 and 12 (ages 16 to 18). The school was recognized as the "Best Emerging High Potential International School in India" at the Education World Awards 2023.

