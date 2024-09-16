Harshdeep Hortico bags orders worth INR 86.6 lakhs from Mumbai and Mangaluru International Airports

Key Highlights

New orders to supply customised planters to Mumbai and Mangaluru International Airports

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harshdeep Hortico Limited (Harshdeep), one of the few organised players and the only listed company in horticulture accessories and garden furniture segments, has announced new order wins worth INR 86.6 lakhs.

The new orders comprise the manufacturing and supplying of customised planters to Mumbai and Mangaluru Airports operated by Adani Group. The order value to supply the indoor planters to Mumbai International Airport Limited is INR 64.90 lakh, whereas the order value for Mangaluru Airport is INR 21.7 lakh, totaling INR 86.6 lakh. Harshdeep Hortico will fulfil these orders within 120 days.

Harshdeep Hortico's has beautified India's various marquee installations with its customised planters. Many airports, hotels, malls, and corporate premises are Harshdeep Hortico's long-term customers, which opt for Harshdeep's innovative designs for planters, to enhance the overall appearance and bring warmth to their indoor as well as outdoor areas.

Commenting on the new orders wins, Mr. Harshit Shah, Director, Harshdeep Hortico Limited, said, "We are super excited to receive these orders from Adani Group for the airports operated by them at Mumbai and Mangaluru. Harshdeep Hortico is a long-time manufacturer and supplier to the group for their large infra projects. Their repeat orders are a testament to Harshdeep Hortico's product quality, innovation, and timely delivery. We value such partnerships immensely and recommit ourselves to product innovation, through emerging technologies and sustainable practices."

About Harshdeep Hortico Limited

Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: 544105) is India's leading pots & planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture company. Backed by an in-house design team, two manufacturing units, 3 company-owned stores, 10 exclusive distributors, and a well-established omni-channel sales network, Harshdeep's 500 plus varieties of pots & planters are available in 27 states & union territories within India, and in select countries in Europe, Africa and Asia. Harshdeep Hortico Ltd. is committed to driving innovation and growth in the horticultural sector by leveraging emerging technologies and sustainable practices to enhance our product offerings and operational efficiency. Harshdeep Hortico Limited is listed on BSE SME Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements and/or based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Harshdeep Hortico Limited. The forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements. Harshdeep Hortico Limited does not intend, and is under no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

