Harshdeep Hortico Limited announces expansion plans

Key Highlights

To expand current manufacturing capabilities at the Pune plant

plant To establish new showrooms

To introduce new product segments

To set up a warehouse facility in Bengaluru

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harshdeep Hortico Limited (Harshdeep), one of the few organised players and the only listed company in horticulture accessories and garden furniture segments, today announced expansion plans to be executed by March 2025.

Expanding manufacturing

Harshdeep currently has manufacturing plants at Bhiwandi and Pune in Maharashtra. These units are strategically located to cater to nurseries, which are large buyers of pots and planters, and architects and institutional buyers. To cater to growing demands Harshdeep is enhancing its manufacturing at Pune plant. The company recently added 12,000 sq. fts. of additional space at the Pune plant, taking total area to over 50,000 sq ft. Harshdeep will use the additional space for the new product line – shade nets with an annual capacity of 210,000 kgs.

New Showrooms

As a part of enhancing its national footprint, Harshdeep intends to set up more company showrooms besides its current showrooms in Bhiwandi, Pune, Delhi and Rajahmundry. In the first phase, Harshdeep intends to open showrooms in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Harshdeep sees tremendous institutional demand emanating due to rapid infrastructure developments in Telangana and Gujarat. Besides these new showrooms, Harshdeep is relocating its Delhi showroom to a larger area.

New Product lines

With over 500 variety of pots and planters, Harshdeep is a pole bearer of organised horticulture accessories market. With its in-house R&D and design capabilities, Harshdeep continues to innovate and introduces new products at regular interval. Recently the company had introduced Eco series planters, made of sustainable materials like rice husk and natural fibres. The company had also launched roto moulded garden furniture. Harshdeep is all set to expand its product range by getting into shade nets. The company is in the process of finalising machinery and will soon announce timelines for the starting of commercial productions.

Warehouse in Bengaluru

The company is in the process of setting up a warehousing facility in Bengaluru. This warehouse will be strategically located to meet the demand of not just Karnataka state but also from the adjoining states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Mr. Harshit Shah, Director, Harshdeep Hortico Limited, said, "Harshdeep Hortico Ltd. is committed to driving innovation and growth in the horticultural sector. As we move forward, we anticipate leveraging emerging technologies and sustainable practices to enhance our product offerings and operational efficiency. Our strategic focus includes expanding our market presence both domestically and internationally, developing new and improved horticultural solutions, and investing in research and development to meet evolving consumer demands.

"Harshdeep is well on its path to consolidate its leadership position in India. For that we have three-pronged strategy – continue to innovate within the current product offerings and stay ahead of the curve; introduce new related products within horticulture ecosystem, and three - expand footprint at strategic locations. We are moving firmly with this plan and hope to add significantly to our revenues in the coming years. Besides our India expansion plans, we are actively exploring export opportunities for our entirely new sustainable product range that has great export potential; and we are receiving positive feedback and inquires."

About Harshdeep Hortico Limited

Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: 544105) is India's leading pots & planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture company. Backed by an in-house design team, two manufacturing units, 3 company-owned stores, 10 exclusive distributors, and a well-established omni-channel sales network, Harshdeep's 500 plus varieties of pots & planters are available in 27 states & union territories within India, and in select countries in Europe, Africa and Asia. Harshdeep Hortico Ltd. is committed to driving innovation and growth in the horticultural sector by leveraging emerging technologies and sustainable practices to enhance our product offerings and operational efficiency. Harshdeep Hortico Limited is listed on BSE SME Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements and/or based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Harshdeep Hortico Limited. The forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements. Harshdeep Hortico Limited does not intend, and is under no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

For more information, please contact

Ankit Gala

Heads of Accounts and Commerce

Harshdeep Hortico Limited

[email protected]

Mehul Mehta

CEO

Dissero Consulting

[email protected]

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491522/Harshdeep_Logo.jpg