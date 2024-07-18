The industry hub is all set to bring together the organic, natural, and millets industry from August 3 – 5, 2024 at IEML, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, India

– 5, 2024 at IEML, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, Retailers will be able to connect with 200+ leading exhibiting brands including organic raw & processed products, bio inputs, natural herbs, cosmetic & millet versatility

The Indian organic industry's export potential is set to hit USD 8.9 Bn by 2032 – seize the market share at BIOFACH INDIA

NEW DELHI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised jointly by NuernbergMesse and APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), BIOFACH INDIA 2024 co-located with NATURAL EXPO INDIA and MILLETS INDIA is set to redefine the landscape of organic, natural and millets produce, sparking trends and innovations that promise to shape the future of the industry.

Harvest the Future: BIOFACH INDIA 2024 - Showcasing India's Finest Organic, Natural and Millet Produce, igniting Trends and Innovations

The exhibition is supported by leading International and National stakeholders – ICCOA (International Competence Centre of Organic Agriculture), IFOAM (International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movement), OFAI (Organic Farmers Association of India), AIOI (Association of the Indian Organic Industries), Association of Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India (AHNMI), and Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR). Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of products on display, an engaging knowledge programme, business matchmaking, networking opportunities and special highlights.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, stated, "In 2023-24, India's organic food exports reached approximately USD 494.80 Mn, reflecting a growing awareness and preference for sustainable and eco-friendly practices, and positioning India as a key player in the global organic market."

Connect with 200+ Exhibiting Brands

At BIOFACH INDIA 2024, attendees can engage with over 200 exhibiting brands offering a diverse array of products and services. Explore organic raw and processed products, natural cosmetics, millets showcasing their modern versatility, as well as services from bio inputs to packaging and traceability solutions. Visitors can explore latest products, innovations and sustainable practices, providing ample opportunities for networking and business collaborations.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) stated, "Indian organic products holds immense potential to capture a larger share of the international market owing to India's vast agricultural diversity, growing consumer demand for organic food products coupled with growing awareness about health."

Top Highlights at the exhibition

White-Labeling for Organic & Natural Brands: Brands can explore, get inspiration and source ready-to-sell, packaged products that only need their logo before launching as their latest product series.

Trend Pavilion: One of the standout features is Nature's New & Now, a pavilion dedicated to unveiling the latest industry trends. This year, the spotlight is on three key trends: Superfoods and ingredients, Precision Agriculture, and Clean Beauty. The pavilion will showcase innovative products that align with these trends, offering insights into the future direction of the organic and natural products market.

High-quality International Conference Program: The exhibition offers a robust conference program featuring global industry experts. Participants can gain valuable insights and knowledge through sessions addressing current challenges and future trends in organic farming and sustainable practices.

Farmer's Market & Farmer's Track: Organized by The Organic Farming Association of India (OFAI) with a focus and expertise focused on the topic of organic farming and natural farming.

Visitors can download the official app 'N-GAGE' facilitating seamless navigation, exhibitor discovery, and scheduling of B2B meetings, enhancing the overall attendee experience.

For more information, please visit – www.biofach-india.com

About BIOFACH WORLD

The leading exhibitions in the BIOFACH WORLD connect organic marketplaces with international demand in 8 key economic regions of the world – and promote the development of regional markets at the same time. They are the meeting places for supply and demand, raw materials and convenience products, manufacturers and buyers, as well as politics and media.

About NuernbergMesse

NürnbergMesse is one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in the world. We organize trade fairs at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre and worldwide in fields that include Building & Construction, Electronics & Security, Process Technology, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Social & Public. NürnbergMesse Group is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria, and Greece (Forum S.A); has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries. As the Indian representative for the NürnbergMesse Group we assist and support Indian companies in expanding their business into global markets and international companies into the Indian market by organizing exhibitions across various verticals.

