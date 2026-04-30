Hashed Global Management Limited ("HGML") Obtains Financial Services Permission from ADGM

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashed Global Management Limited (HGML), an entity within the Hashed global venture capital group ("the Group", "Hashed"), has obtained a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi.

With this permission, HGML is authorized to conduct regulated financial activities in or from ADGM, including advising on investments or credits, arranging investment deals, managing assets, and collective investment funds.

ADGM recognition for its progressive regulatory framework in fintech, digital assets, and emerging financial technologies. Leveraging this, the Group plans to position ADGM as its official base for institutional operations across the UAE/GCC region, strengthening connections between its global capital network and local institutional investors.

Through ADGM, Hashed plans to strengthen its role as a strategic bridge between the UAE/GCC and innovation networks anchored in Korea and Asia. It will deepen investment connectivity, expand cross-border partnerships, and support long-term collaboration between regional capital and globally connected founders and ecosystems.

Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed, stated, "Abu Dhabi is a city at the forefront of global digital financial infrastructure. Establishing an official business foundation under ADGM's regulatory framework reflects Hashed's commitment to building a trust-based business in this region for the long term."

Seokwon Hong, Licensed Director and Senior Executive Officer at HGML , added, "This permission lays the groundwork for HGML to collaborate with Middle Eastern institutional investors within a regulated environment. Through our partnership with ADGM, we will work together to help shape both policy and the market."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM , said, "We congratulate HGML on receiving its FSP. This milestone underscores the growing momentum we are seeing as leading firms choose ADGM and Abu Dhabi to establish and scale their regional operations. ADGM remains committed to providing a trusted, forward-looking regulatory environment and a world-class ecosystem that supports innovation, strengthens cross-border connectivity, and enables long-term growth."

Hashed co-hosted the "Web3 Leaders Roundtable" with ADGM during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025, focusing on the convergence of AI and blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Discussions covered blockchain's role as AI-native infrastructure, the tokenisation-driven transformations, and regulatory considerations for institutional investors. Participants included ADIA, DTCC, Franklin Templeton, BlackRock, Circle, Consensys, and the Solana Foundation, and the outcomes of the discussion were published as a policy report.