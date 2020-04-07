HashedIn Technologies Attains Microsoft Gold-Certified Partnership

BENGALURU, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a Cloud expert, announced today that it has acquired Microsoft Gold-certified member status in the Microsoft partner program. As a Microsoft Gold-Certified partner, HashedIn has always collaborated and established a close working relationship with Microsoft. This recognition helps HashedIn strengthen its partnership with Microsoft, optimize and build its cloud-native solutions for enterprises, serve their clients seamlessly with the existing partnership, and facilitate them to adopt multi-cloud.

Microsoft Gold Certified Partners are entitled to receive a wide range of benefits, including access, training, and support, giving them a favorable advantage in the Microsoft channel. By getting certified, HashedIn showcases the capability to strengthen its existing cloud services by having Azure as a competitive advantage.

According to Harshit Singhal, CBO, HashedIn Technologies, "We are pleased to have attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program. Azure capability is very strong in the Enterprise segment. We have catered to more than 20 of the Fortune 1000 companies, where quite a few of the key customers have been investing strongly in Azure. Our Microsoft Gold partnership is a testament of our ability to support cloud transition and innovation focus in the enterprises and help our customers experience the best technological solutions."

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology company with headquarters in Redmond, Washington. It develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers.

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 225+ robust solutions for 165+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, Nutanix, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about our Intelligent SaaS solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142261/MPN_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HashedIn