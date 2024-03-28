HCG Puts its Patients First Again with its Intelligently Designed Patient App, HCG Care

~Those seeking cancer care and information have seamless access to their doctors, expert treatment, and medicines at all times~

BENGALURU, India, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., the largest cancer care network in India has launched the HCG Care app, the first of its kind in the oncology care space. The app is designed to make expert, individualized cancer care easily, continuously and proactively accessible to cancer patients from wherever they are located (or even on the move).

The HCG Care app offers comprehensive digitalized services in cancer care on one integrated dashboard. It enables those with cancer to choose any hospital or day care center of their choice within the HCG network to book doctor appointments. They and their caregiving families can share their medical reports, consult oncologists and interact with them virtually through a video call on their smartphones. It empowers them to also access their medical records on the HCG data registry. New and existing HCG patients can learn about customized treatment plans, allowing them the flexibility to avail treatments according to their convenience. Through the app they can buy medicines, seek expert and compassionate counselling, as well as nutritional and dietary advice, and book home health services and rehabilitation care seamlessly.

Besides this, the platform enables the clinicians and medical teams at HCG to consolidate patient records and disseminate and analyze individual medical reports for improved care coordination. The app assists HCG's doctors to leverage advanced data analytics for insightful decision-making and customizing the treatment protocol, hence revolutionizing healthcare delivery to achieving best results. The HCG Care app can be downloaded for free from the Google Playstore and is available for iOS and Android phones.

Mr Raj Gore, CEO, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., said, "Through the dedicated HCG Care app we have brought our teams of doctors, counsellors, nutritionists, dieticians, clinicians, and pharmacists even closer to those seeking the best of cancer care and guidance. We understand that cancer patients and their families go through a stressful period during the treatment process. They require a compassionate partner who will handhold them through it all. This digital innovation simplifies the process of continuous cancer care thus emphasizing our commitment to making personalized cancer care and support consistent throughout the treatment cycle of cancer patients and winners. At the core of HCG is our steadfastness to healthcare excellence and achieving superlative treatment outcomes. As HCG continues to innovate and evolve to respond to advanced global cancer care protocols, prioritizing personal patient comfort is foremost in our endeavors."

The HCG Care app is built with the collaboration between HCG and tech leaders PwC, Salesforce, A&M, Kloudarc, and TCS to achieve digital healthcare transformation. By streamlining tedious patient flow processes and enhancing communication channels between HCG's cancer specialists and patients, it ensures seamless operations for the healthcare teams.

About Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), headquartered in Bengaluru, is the largest cancer care provider in India. Through its network of 21 comprehensive cancer centers across India and Africa, HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorsteps of millions of people. HCG's comprehensive cancer centers provide expertise and advanced technologies for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancers under one roof. Besides a specialized cancer care network, HCG also operates fertility centers under the 'Milann' brand.