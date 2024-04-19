HDFC securities celebrates 24 years of fostering wealth creation

MUMBAI, India , April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HDFC securities has announced the successful completion of 24 years in fostering wealth creation. Launched as a joint venture between HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Limited and Indocean eSecurities Holdings Limited in 2000 the company has transformed into a leading investment services provider. From a humble beginning, the company is currently serving over 5 million customers, with a common goal of wealth creation. HDFC securities has been an integral part of India's growth story and has been the torchbearer of financial trust and reliability.

Over the past 2.5 decade the company has become a trusted partner for millions of investors, continuously enhancing their offerings to help all customers. The company has embraced technology and launched HDFC Sky – a flat price broking app to serve the needs of the younger, tech-savvy audience. The company's role is beyond facilitating transactions. They have made a conscious effort towards financial literacy for all, aiding them to make informed decisions.

The next 24 years of the company will coincide with the government of India's 'Vision 2047' – 'Viksit Bharat' - an aim to become a $30 trillion economy and foster inclusive economic participation among all citizens. HDFC securities will continue to play its part to foster financialization of investment at a click of a button. The company has a crystal-clear vision to become the dominant brand in India, guiding consumers towards responsible investments.

The continued focus on digital transformation will be guided by strategic intent and compliance & reinforced by robust HR practices, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry. The company aims to expand its product suite to serve all client segments comprehensively, with a pledge to deliver exceptional value and experience.

Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC securities, said, "As we enter our silver jubilee year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to customers' wealth creation, catering to their diverse needs from beginners to retailers, HNIs, families, private offices, corporates, and institutional customers. We are transitioning to a product-led company that leverages cutting-edge technology and exceptional domain expertise to provide unparalleled customer experiences, and we are excited about the innovations ahead."

About HDFC securities Ltd.

A subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDFC securities is one of the leading stockbrokers in India. With over 20+ years of experience in the Indian equity market, the company serves more than 2 million retail and institutional investors through a suite of products and services. It has 200+ branches in 150 cities in the country.

HDFC securities offers investments and direct trading services through the buying and selling of equities, along with currency derivatives, mutual funds, NCDs, fixed deposits, bonds, basket investing, global investing, and more- to suit the diverse investment needs of Indians. With a robust understanding of the personal finance space, HDFC securities specializes in asset allocation, portfolio structuring and realignment, and goal-based investing.

Committed to providing seamless trading experiences, HDFC securities offers the latest technology tools and future-ready trading platforms for investors and traders who can access state-of-the-art features while driving more value out of their trading accounts.

The company maintains a strong social media presence through which it periodically publishes market updates and capital markets literacy literature. The company is one of the most followed accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube, providing investment and broking services in the financial domain in India.

Link: https://www.hdfcsec.com/