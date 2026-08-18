HDFC Securities Launches 'MTF T20', Offers 0% Interest for 20 Days on Eligible Margin Trading Facility Transactions

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence is not just about having the freedom to choose; it is also about having the flexibility to act on those choices. Taking this thought to investing, HDFC Securities Limited has introduced 'MTF T20', an offering that gives eligible investors greater flexibility to participate in the equity markets with 0% interest on eligible Margin Trading Facility (MTF) purchase transactions for the first 20 calendar days.

Speaking on the launch, Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, said, "Financial independence relies on having both the access to opportunities and the flexibility to capitalize on them. With 'MTF T20', we are enhancing capital efficiency for our retail investors by offering a zero-interest window for the first 20 days. This initiative reflects our commitment to continuously democratizing trading tools and delivering value-driven digital solutions."

Under the MTF T20 offering, eligible customers can avail the interest-free benefit for the first 20 calendar days from the execution of each eligible MTF purchase transaction. A brokerage of 0.50% on the buy transaction value and 0.50% on the sell transaction value will apply to eligible trades under the offer. From the 21st calendar day onwards, the applicable MTF interest rate under the customer's prevailing tariff plan will be charged.

Available on HDFC Securities' trading platform InvestRight, the offering is designed to give investors greater room to manage their positions and make investment decisions with additional flexibility, subject to applicable eligibility criteria and terms and conditions.

MTF allows investors to take positions in eligible securities by paying the required margin, with the balance funded by the broker. With MTF T20, HDFC Securities is bringing an extended interest-free window to this facility, giving eligible investors more flexibility in managing their market positions.

The offering is subject to applicable terms and conditions (https://www.hdfcsec.com/mtf-t20-terms-conditions). Statutory levies, exchange transaction charges, GST, stamp duty, SEBI charges, and other applicable charges will continue to apply. Market risks remain applicable, and the interest-free period does not assure profits or protect against losses.

About HDFC Securities:

HDFC Securities, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is one of India's leading stockbrokers, with 26 years of expertise in the Indian equity market. Serving around 6 million customers in over 100 cities, the company operates a robust network of more than 120 branches. HDFC Securities provides a comprehensive range of investment products and trading services tailored to meet diverse financial needs. Over its 26-year history, HDFC Securities has played a crucial role in empowering investors with more than 30 distinct financial solutions. These offerings include equities, gold, mutual funds, currency derivatives, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), fixed deposits, bonds, basket investing, global investing, and acts as a distributor of the National Pension System (NPS), each designed to align with various investment goals. Dedicated to providing seamless and future-ready trading experiences, HDFC Securities features cutting-edge platforms such as InvestRight and HDFC SKY (discount broking), along with mobile apps, a user-friendly website, Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS), and ProTerminal. In addition, HSL Prime Research offers best-in-class investment opportunities, backed by comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis conducted by a team of seasoned analysts, many of whom have been with HDFC Securities for over a decade. The company has also launched its investment advisory service, HDFC TRU, focusing on high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), family offices, and treasury clients. HDFC Securities also maintains a strong social media presence, proactively sharing market updates and educational content to promote financial literacy. The company engages with its audience through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For more information, visit https://www.hdfcsec.com/article/disclaimer-1795.

Investment in securities market is subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Neither the information, nor any opinion contained on this website or in the research reports / calls constitute a solicitation or offer by HDFC Securities Ltd. or its owners / affiliates to buy or sell any securities, futures, options or other financial instruments or provide any investment advice or service.

SEBI Registration No.: INZ000186937 (NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX) |NSE Trading Member Code: 11094 | BSE Clearing Number: 393 | MSEI Trading Member Code: 30000 | MCX Member Code: 56015 | IN-DP-372-2018 (CDSL, NSDL) | CDSL DP ID: 12086700 | NSDL DP ID: IN304279 | AMFI Reg No. ARN -13549 | PFRDA Reg. No - POP 11092018 | IRDA Corporate Agent License No.CA0062 | Research Analyst Reg. No. INH000002475 | Investment Adviser: INA000011538-Type-Non-Individual, Validity of Registration-Perpetual, Principal Officer- Pranab Uniyal Contact Number 022-68494702, Email Id- [email protected] | CIN-U67120MH2000PLC152193. This is for information purposes only.

Registered Address: I Think Techno Campus, Building B, Alpha, Office Floor 8, Near Kanjurmarg Station, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai -400 042. Tel -022 30753400. Compliance Officer: Mr. Murli V Karkera. Ph: 022-691 51436, Email: [email protected].