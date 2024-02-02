HDFC SKY adds over 1 lakh customers in January 2024

Flat-price broking app has added over 3 lakh customers since its launch in September 2023

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading investment services provider HDFC securities' flat pricing equity broking app has announced the addition of over 1 lakh customers in January 2024. The flat price broking app launched in September 2023 currently has a total of over 3 lakh customers on its platform. HDFC SKY is a one-stop-shop platform for all investment needs - Equity, MF, Global investing, and more.

Indian markets have posted double-digit returns every year in the past 4 years. Not many asset classes can boast of providing stellar like equities. The interim budget has pegged a nominal GDP growth rate of 10.5% and, a fiscal deficit of 5.1% for FY25. This augurs well for the growth of the broader growth. India is the right place for investors be it - retail, HNIs, or FIIs.

HDFC SKY is best placed to help its customers with investment and stock recommendations, and proprietary research to enable better and more informed decision-making. It also offers a margin trading facility to expand the horizon of investments for all customers.

HDFC SKY is designed to support investors and traders of all experience levels to participate seamlessly in the financial markets and achieve their financial goals. The app provides access to various investment and trading offerings, including Indian stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, futures and options, currencies, commodities, IPOs, and global equities on a single Fintech platform. HDFC SKY users are spread across Tier-1, 2, and 3 cities.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, HDFC securities, said, "We at HDFC securities are committed to helping our customers in their investment and wealth creation journey. We are offering a simple yet effective investment platform with cutting-edge research backed by our experienced team. We are thrilled to achieve this milestone, the development reflects the customers' trust in the HDFC brand."

Mr. Sandeep Bhardwaj, Chief Operating and Digital Officer at HDFC securities, said, "We are excited about the initial traction and response HDFC SKY has received. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including an all-in-one app for various asset classes, free in-house research, and a dedicated MTF ecosystem with competitive pricing. Our latest fintech offering is an innovative and trustworthy platform to help our valuable customers in their investment journey. We will continue to refine the user experience, expand investment options, and leverage the power of technology to make investing even more accessible."

HDFC SKY's simple and transparent fee structures have made it easy for investors to understand the cost associated with the transactions. The main aim is to simplify the complex world of investing, in a highly fragmented market.

