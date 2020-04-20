Healthcare Analytics Market to Exhibit a Brilliant CAGR of 27.5% by 2026; Launch of Project Apollo by Cerner to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

- Key Companies Covered are Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation (IBM Watson), Flatiron Health, Linguamatics, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC,Epic Systems Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, among others

PUNE, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare analytics market size is predicted to reach USD 80.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. The emergence of big data in healthcare can be a vital factor in boosting the healthcare analytics market revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising venture capital investments by major companies will contribute positively to the healthcare analytics market trends in the forthcoming years. For instance, Cigna Ventures, a venture capital fund company invested $29.5M in Arcadia, a healthcare data and software company. The new development of Arcadia will help enhance patient care and adoption of value-based care models along with access to resources and tools to health care professionals.

Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/healthcare-analytics-market-102641

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive), By Application (Financial Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Clinical Analytics, and Operations and Administrative Analytics), By End User (Payers, Providers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 11.59 billion in 2018. The healthcare analytics market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about healthcare analytics market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/healthcare-analytics-market-102641

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird's eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

Competitive Landscape:

Introduction of Project Apollo by Cerner to Escalate Market Possibilities

Cerner Corporation, an American health information technology solutions and services company launched a trailblazing platform, project Apollo. The new cognitive platform will provide computing resources to its healthcare users. The cloud-based automation platform is built on AWS infrastructure for speedy innovations to eliminate manual steps that cast obstructions for new advancement. The launch of the platform will have a positive impact on the healthcare analytics market share owing to the its next-gen technology for healthcare clients. Moreover, the deal between the Cerner and Geisinger will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. for instance, Cerner announced a 10-year agreement with Geisinger to extend its usage of the HealtheIntent pop health platform. Cerner CEO Brent Shafer, said in a statement, "healthcare will change more in the next five years than it has in the past 30, as we have for the past four decades, Cerner's technology and collaborative programs, along with the most respected providers, will lead a wave of disruptive innovation focused on making healthcare better."

Quick Buy - Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102641

Regional Analysis:

Developed Healthcare Infrastructure to Facilitate Growth in North America

The market in North America is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and facilities in countries such as in Canada and the US. The advancement in technologies along with growing venture capital funding will aid the market in the region. Moreover, the adoption of electronic health records and presence of eminent players in the region. Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global market owing to the rising emphasis on healthcare and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness steady growth due to the growing awareness and adoption of healthcare analytics. Moreover, the developing healthcare infrastructure and high spending on healthcare will contribute positively to the market in Asia Pacific.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Healthcare Analytics Market are:

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation (IBM Watson)

(IBM Watson) Flatiron Health

Linguamatics

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

Others

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/healthcare-analytics-market-102641

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Market Scope



Market Segmentation



Market Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview: in Healthcare Analytics Market



Snapshot of Venture Capital Investments in Health Analytics



New Technological Advancements



Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Descriptive Analytics





Predictive Analytics





Prescriptive Analytics



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Financial Analytics





Population Health Analytics





Clinical Analytics





Operations and Administrative Analytics



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Payers





Providers





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!!!

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/healthcare-analytics-market-102641

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Healthcare Consulting Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service Type (Healthcare IT Solutions, Marketing & Sales, Human Resources, Finance, Operations & General Management, Strategic Management, Business Analytics), By End Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Biopharmaceutical Companies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware), By Deployment (On-premise Based, Cloud-Based), By End User (Hospitals, Medical Devices Manufacturers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Others), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Telehealth Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Medical Transcription Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud/Web-Based and Installed/On-Premises), By End User Facility (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, and Others), By Type (Voice Capture and Voice Recognition), By End User (Radiologists, Surgeons, Clinicians, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK : +44-2071-939123

APAC : +91-744-740-1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/healthcare-analytics-market-9780

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157277/Healthcare_Analytics_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights