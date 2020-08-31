Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving and Communications System Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Request for Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=648

The cloud based PACS overcomes the challenges such as high initial operational and installation cost, requirement of skilled labor and others which are commonly incurred in traditional diagnostics data archiving and interpretation IT systems. These benefits are attracting small and medium sized medical facilities to adapt to digital transformation in healthcare sector.

The demand for PACS systems is anticipated to grow amidst COVID-19 pandemic for providing remote and easy access of diagnostics data to medical professionals.

The growing trend of teleradiology for transmission of digital medical images from one location to another for the purpose of interpretation is propelling the share of the overall industry.

North America held the highest market share in global healthcare cloud picture archiving and communications system market in 2018. Rising number of diagnostics activities performed in the region to cater the geriatric population coupled with government initiatives to encourage IT systems adoption in healthcare sector is driving the share of the region.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=648

Some of the players operating in the healthcare cloud picture archiving and communications system market are General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Agfa-Gevaert Group, Philips N.V., VEPRO AG, Telemis S. A., PostDICOM, Konica Minolta, Inc., RADiQ IMAGE Information Systems, Sectra AB amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of healthcare cloud picture archiving and communications system market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Healthcare-Cloud-Picture-Archiving-and-Communications-System-Market-2019-2027-648

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: [email protected]

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244103/Global_Healthcare_Cloud_Picture_Archiving_System_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831667/Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights