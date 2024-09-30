Healthium Medtech continues its stride and achieves Great Place to Work® Certification for the third time in a row

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthium Medtech, a global player in medical devices, focused on products in surgical and post-surgical ecosystem including wound closure, advanced wound care, arthroscopy and infection prevention segments, is now a Great Place to Work™ certified organisation for the third time in a row. The certification is awarded after a rigorous independent assessment conducted by Great Places to Work Institute basis employee feedback, culture audits and surveys related to the company's work ethics and practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Anish Bafna, CEO & MD, Healthium Medtech said, "It is indeed a privilege and honour for Healthium to be recognised as a Great Place to Work™ consecutively for the last three years. The certification embodies our dedication towards nurturing a conducive work environment that inculcates pride, reflecting the exceptional culture we have fostered here for our employees. The award acknowledges our constant efforts to building a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, while nurturing talent, promoting teamwork and developing leadership capabilities."

In India, Great Place to Work® fosters partnership with 1000+ organizations annually across multiple categories such as large size and mid-size organizations to help nurture High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ which are thus intended to deliver persistent business results. As a global authority on workplace culture for over three decades, Great Place To Work™ has been studying employee experiences and people practices across organizations for data driven assessments, benchmarking and action plans to strengthen workplace cultures.

Kankana Barua, Group CHRO and Head - IT, Healthium Medtech added, "At Healthium, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace where every team member feels valued, respected and motivated to excel professionally. Being certified for the third time in a row is a testament to our continued focus on creating an environment of trust, equality and commitment by developing a great workplace culture for everyone with benchmarked people practices and positive employee experiences. It feels even more gratifying to see that all our locations were considered for the assessment, making Healthium to be a great place to work."

The reputation of Healthium Medtech at its workplace has been built on the strength of its high levels of job satisfaction, performance culture and employee engagement. The survey assessed critical aspects of workplace culture, including credibility, respect, fairness and camaraderie. Great Place to Work assesses organizations on its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey and Culture Audit™ people practices framework, which impacts innovation, financial growth and other business results for organizations.

About Healthium Medtech Limited:

Healthium Medtech Limited is a global medtech company focused on products in surgical, post-surgical, advanced wound care, arthroscopy and infection prevention segments. 1 in 5 surgeries conducted globally uses a Healthium product. It is the largest independent Indian medical device company and the largest non-captive manufacturer of surgical needles globally. With a vision to provide access to precision medtech for every patient globally, the company has built the nation's largest sales force with an extensive market access in India, reaching 90% of all districts in India, which have secondary healthcare facilities and covering over 40,000 surgeons across 18,000 hospitals.

The company's diverse portfolio includes 52,000+ SKUs across advanced surgery, arthroscopy, wound care and infection prevention products. With a strong focus on R&D, the company has 7 high precision, integrated and scaled manufacturing facilities with global certifications and approvals like US FDA, CDSCO, TGA, ISO, cGMP and CE under the stringent new EUDMR norms. Healthium with 85+ patents (including pending applications) across United States, Europe and India also has a significant global presence with exports to over 90+ countries, including the USA, France, Germany and Brazil. In the last 4 years, the company has launched over 35+ new products including a patented arthroscopy portfolio.