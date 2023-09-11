Healthtech Startup Bonatra launches Wearable Smart Rings for Wellness

Bonatra introduces wearable technology that continuously monitors multiple health parameters, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonatra, a longevity focused health-tech company that helps people live longer, healthier lives through IOMT-enabled and doctor-led lifestyle programs, has launched Wearable Smart Rings. The Smart Rings are the 2nd Wearable device that work with the Bonatra App, along with the Continuous Glucose Monitors. The Ring monitors a range of health parameters, including Heart rate, HRV, SpO2, Sleep & Sleep Quality, Body temperature and movement and Steps through the day empowering users to live longer and healthier lives.

Bonatra Smart Rings

Bonatra's Smart Ring X1 provides valuable & accurate insights into various aspects of health by generating a Sleep Score, Readiness Score and Movement Index, these are in addition to Metabolic score which were already generated by the CGMs. The Sleep Score feature employs advanced algorithms to analyse sleep stages, duration, and quality, resulting in improvements in sleep patterns and overall well-being. The Readiness Score provides users with a comprehensive assessment of their body's preparedness for the day, enabling them to make informed decisions about their activities. The movement index provides an aggregate measurement of your physical activity throughout the day.

Made from aerospace-grade Titanium Alloys, the Smart Ring X1 offers durability and elegance. Weighing just 4 grams, this lightweight accessory is ideal for individuals leading active lifestyles. The hypoallergenic medical-grade resin ensures comfort during prolonged wear, while the IP68 rating makes the Smart Ring X1 suitable for various activities including swimming, deep diving, sailing, surfing, and trekking. Bonatra offers a choice of 4 colours and 6 sizes to suit everyone's taste.

Rahul Kishore Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Bonatra, said, "At Bonatra, we have always believed that technology can empower people to take a step towards healthier living. Over the last year, we have consistently focused on introducing AI -based, IoMT enabled and doctor-led initiatives to guide people towards achieving their health goals. The launch of our wearable Smart Rings is a step in that direction. This wearable technology isn't just about monitoring health parameters. It's also about empowering individuals with actionable insights for making positive lifestyle changes."

Starting at Rs 9,999/-, with EMI options available, the Smart Ring X1 Offers a comprehensive health solution where users will receive a three-month complimentary Coach Enabled Program, connecting them with certified health coaches and doctors who will guide them in understanding and improving their health based on the data collected by the ring. The Ring can be purchased on Amazon as well.

Bonatra was founded in April 2022 by Rahul Kishore Singh (CEO), Manjari Chandra (CMO), Ramanpreet Singh (COO), and Amit Acharya (CTO). The company takes a distinctive approach by merging technology and personalised care to address chronic diseases. The IoMT devices, including Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) and now the Smart Rings, provide continuous data that feeds into an AI-based algorithm, curating personalised health programs tailored to each individual.

To buy Bonatra Smart Rings, visit https://www.bonatra.com/

About Bonatra:

Bonatra is an IoMT start-up creating a convergence of medical science, data science and technology to help people manage and reverse chronic metabolic diseases and improve their lifestyles, all from the comfort of their homes. Bonatra's approach uses personalised treatment, which is arrived at after analysing multiple data points and health parameters using various easy-to-use IOMT devices.

The company has raised 5.5 Crores in a Pre-Seed Round round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund with participation from marquee angel investors like Jitendra Jagadev, Founder, Nestaway and Helloworld, and Rajesh Yabaji, Founder, Blackbuck.

For more details, visit: www.bonatra.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206679/Bonatra_Smart_Rings.jpg

SOURCE Bonatra