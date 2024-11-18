Hedera Guild Game (HGG) Launches Major Update for P2E Game SlimeWorld

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SlimeWorld, the blockchain P2E (Play to Earn) game by Hedera Guild Game (HGG), has hit an impressive milestone with over 3 million cumulative downloads worldwide. The game, featuring the beloved slime characters, has undergone a major update that brings exciting new features and gameplay enhancements.

HGG_SlimeWorld Grand Update

In SlimeWorld, players defend against attacks from Dark Slimes in Infinity Mode or battle other users using their NFTs in Arena Mode, where they earn Orichalcum that can be converted to HGG tokens. With the latest update, two new mini-games, SUPER JUMP and ROAD CROSSING, have been added, offering more diverse mining methods and opportunities for players to earn HGG tokens. A roulette system has also been introduced, enabling even greater rewards for dedicated players.

The update also brings expanded language support, adding Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Hindi to enhance accessibility for global users, making it even easier for new players to dive into the game.

Orichalcum points, which are easily earned through active gameplay, can be exchanged for HGG tokens, now listed on major global exchanges, including HTC, MEXC, INDODAX, POLONIEX, and GOPAX, for convenient trading. Just last week, HGG was listed on BingX and Coinstore, marking steady progress in expanding its global ecosystem.

To celebrate this major update, all new users will receive a Mining Booster Pack, and Slime World is launching exciting events, including mini-game tournaments and community participation rewards, sparking anticipation among players.

Hedera Guild Game (HGG) is far from stopping here! To celebrate Christmas next month, HGG has already announced another massive update, including the launch of Boss Mode, special events, and new exchange listings, setting the stage for more thrilling experiences for players worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557911/HGG_SlimeWorld_Grand_Update.jpg