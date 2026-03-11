HelpMeSee Featured in "Healthier Together," Presented by the WHO Foundation, Highlighting Efforts to Reduce Cataract Blindness Through Surgical Training

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating preventable cataract blindness, is featured in Healthier Together, a branded content series presented by the WHO Foundation.

The short film showcases how HelpMeSee is addressing the global cataract backlog by training cataract surgical skills through high-fidelity, simulation-based surgical education. The content was paid for by Cisco and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, the commercial content division of BBC Studios.

A cataract patient in Mumbai featured in the Healthier Together series undergoes sight-restoring surgery performed by a surgeon trained through the HelpMeSee Simulation-based Cataract Surgery Training Program.

The film follows a cataract surgery patient in Mumbai, India, as well as a HelpMeSee instructor and the MSICS cataract surgeon she trained, who performed the procedure. The video highlights how simulation-based training prepares surgeons before they perform live surgeries, with the goal of expanding access to safe, high-quality cataract care in regions facing workforce shortages.

Cataracts remain one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide, with an estimated 100 million people affected by cataract blindness or moderate to severe visual impairment. While cataract surgery is widely recognized as an effective treatment, access to trained cataract surgeons remains limited in many low- and middle-income countries. The HelpMeSee training model focuses on preparing surgeons through standardized, instructor-led simulation practice before they operate on patients.

"Our mission is to eliminate preventable cataract blindness by increasing the number of highly trained surgeons worldwide," said Dr. Nicoletta Fynn-Thompson, Chief Medical Officer at HelpMeSee. "By strengthening surgical training, we aim to address the backlog of patients waiting for sight-restoring care."

The story also explores the role of data in surgical education. Splunk, a Cisco company, is one of the key technology systems used by HelpMeSee to support the development of new features, global deployment, and troubleshooting. Remote performance data collection and monitoring help refine instruction and improve learning outcomes.

Through ongoing expansion efforts in regions including India, Africa, and South America, HelpMeSee is working to increase access to high-quality cataract surgical training in areas where the need is greatest.

With the generous support of Dr. Nayana Potdar, Professor and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, and Dr. Shailesh Mohite, Dean and Director of Medical Health and Medical Education at Topiwala National Medical College, BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai, this film came to life.

Faculty leaders who pioneer and champion surgical simulation play a critical role in accelerating procedural proficiency, strengthening patient safety, and fostering a culture of continuous, deliberate practice. HelpMeSee values their leadership and the collaboration of partners worldwide as we expand access to data-driven surgical education.

The film is part of the Healthier Together series, presented by the WHO Foundation and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions for Cisco.

To learn more about the HelpMeSee mission or to support surgical training initiatives, visit helpmesee.org.

About HelpMeSee

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems, and electronic learning aids.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to ending preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains high quality, very low cost MSICS to ensure that all communities have access to sight restoring affordable treatment. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

