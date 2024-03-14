Hengst Filtration Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility in Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hengst Filtration, Germany's leading filtration company, has unveiled its cutting-edge facility in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. This strategic move aims to address the surging demand for filtration systems in automotive, hydraulics, healthcare, and industrial sectors within the country. With an initial investment of 2 million Euros (INR 17 Crores) allocated towards machinery, IT infrastructure, and warehousing, Hengst Filtration is laying the groundwork for its operations in India. Recognizing India's pivotal role as both a key market and a potential export destination, the company is poised to seize the abundant opportunities present.

(From left to right) Mr Sandip Mehta, MD, Hengst India, Christopher Heine, Group CEO, Hengst Filtration, and Mr Rajinder Singh Sachdeva, COO, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd at the inauguration of Hengst Filtration facility in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Esteemed dignitaries and valued customers, including Mr. Rajinder Singh Sachdeva, Chief Operating Officer, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, Mr. B. Srinivas, Executive Vice President, Product Strategy & Purchasing, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, and Mr. Rajesh Nath, Managing Director, VDMA India Services Pvt. Ltd, graced the inauguration event, underscoring the significance of this expansion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural event, Christopher Heine, Group CEO, Hengst Filtration, said, "India represents a significant growth opportunity for Hengst Filtration. The country's expanding economy, coupled with its growing demand for filtration systems across industries, makes it an ideal fit for our expansion plans. We are confident that our innovative solutions that bundle filtration for industry and the environment will be well-received by our Indian customers."

Mr. Sandip Mehta, MD, Hengst India, said, "We are excited about our latest and most significant expansion into this pivotal market, poised to contribute to reducing emissions in the production environment and enhancing air quality for the people of India. Our substantial investments, totalling around 2 million Euros, underscore our unwavering dedication to India's progress. From automotive to medical technology, our mission is unequivocal: to mitigate emissions, safeguard machinery, and elevate air quality. Each of our products acts as a catalyst for positive change, fostering a cleaner, greener planet. With our diverse portfolio deeply intertwined with India's thriving sectors, we're fully dedicated to nurturing its trajectory of growth. The inauguration of our new facility at Yelahanka symbolizes our steadfast commitment to establishing a robust foothold in the Indian market."

"India boasts exceptional manufacturing prowess and a skilled workforce, which will not only enable us to cater to the domestic market but also to expand into international markets. We anticipate making a significant impact through our partnerships in India and leveraging the nation's potential for global outreach," Sandip further added.

Spanning across 36,000 square feet, the Yelahanka facility will manufacture a diverse range of products across multiple verticals, exemplifying Hengst's long-term growth strategy for India. This plant stands as a beacon of sustainability, constructed using reusable plastics to reduce carbon emissions, thus positioning it as a forward-looking factory.

About Hengst Filtration

Hengst Filtration prioritizes sustainability through its filtration solutions, which contribute to environmental protection, resource efficiency, and improved quality of life. By purifying air and liquids, these solutions reduce pollutant emissions and enhance indoor air quality. Optimized for minimal air resistance, Hengst filters lower energy consumption and extend equipment lifespan. The company is committed to achieving zero emissions from fossil fuel combustion and sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2030, aligning with its environmental responsibility goals.

As a family-owned company, Hengst Filtration stands for innovative filtration solutions in filtration and fluid management worldwide. With our products we work towards the goal of making the planet a cleaner place. Hengst Filtration is a family company founded in 1958 in Münster, Germany. With more than 3,500 employees at 23 locations worldwide, it develops innovative solutions in filtration and fluid management.

Our products contribute millions of times to bringing something to the clean in the world. But it can be even better. We think filtration – in everything we do. We supply technologically leading filtration systems in the fields of plant and mechanical engineering, industrial filtration, hydraulics, life science and health care. The tailor-made solutions are used in medical clean rooms, air conditioning systems, cleaning equipment, industrial plants, power tools and robots. We are also a series supplier to the international vehicle and engine industry and a development partner for future-proof drive and mobility concepts.

Making our planet a purer place.

Mobility, health, technology, environmental protection & sustainability: We work daily on the major issues of our time. And this with the aim of making the planet a cleaner place. By this, we pave the path for future-oriented technologies in all industries worldwide.

More information: hengst.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362782/Hengst_Filtration_Bengaluru.jpg