Henkel further invests in its largest Indian manufacturing facility

PUNE, India, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited (Henkel India) announced the completion of Phase III of its manufacturing facility in Kurkumbh, near Pune, Maharashtra. The Kurkumbh site, which was launched in 2020, serves the growing demand of Indian industries for high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment products. The new Loctite plant, named after Henkel's renowned brand Loctite, was inaugurated by Mark Dorn, Executive Vice President, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, along with other Senior Management members of the company.

Henkel Loctite Plant, Pune

Henkel Adhesive Technologies entered the Indian market in 1996 and is a significant growth driver for this business today. Henkel has been expanding its presence in the country through consistent strategic investments to meet the rapid growth. Today, the company has a strong footprint in India and operates five manufacturing sites, two innovation centers, a customer experience center, a packaging academy, and an application center for the footwear industry.

The new Loctite plant in the Kurkumbh manufacturing site reflects Henkel's vision to drive growth in the Indian market. The plant will serve Indian businesses, further localize the product portfolio, and thus, reduce dependence on imports. It will also help address the supply-demand gap of high-performance adhesive solutions for the manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and automotive components sectors. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is well-positioned to meet the demand arising in these fast-growing market sectors.

Speaking on the launch, Mark Dorn, Executive Vice President at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, said, "India has emerged as a focus market for Henkel globally. The new Loctite plant highlights our vision to emerge in the country as a self-reliant global market player with a strong local presence. With continued investments, efficient supply chains, and customer-focused solutions, Henkel is committed to driving growth in India and building ecosystems of innovative and sustainable solutions with our partners and customers."

The Kurkumbh site also showcases Henkel's dedication to the local community as a responsible corporate citizen. It meets the highest standards of sustainability and is LEED Gold certified, a rare feature among chemical plants. In addition, Henkel aims to achieve carbon-neutrality in Kurkumbh for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. To support this ambition, the site has signed a green electrical energy Power Purchase Agreement and installed on-site solar panels.

S. Sunil Kumar, Country President of Henkel India, commented, "The expansion of our manufacturing footprint reinforces Henkel's sustained commitment to making India a manufacturing hub for advanced and high-performance adhesive, sealant, and functional coating solutions. A key highlight of the new Loctite plant is the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), which enables fast execution of material storage and retrieval. The plant will leverage Industry 4.0, optimize production efficiency, and further drive profitable, organic growth for Henkel India, while continuing to contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative of the Indian government."

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

About Henkel India

Henkel in India has two legal entities, namely, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Henkel) and Henkel Anand India Private Limited (a joint venture company of Henkel and Anand Group). The adhesive technologies business operates primarily in the business-to-business realm in the country, while in the consumer brands business, Henkel has a strong presence in the hair professional business and offers hair coloration products for the consumer segment. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, the adhesive technologies business has a footprint comprising five manufacturing sites, two innovation centers, a customer experience center, a flexible packaging academy and an application center for the Sports & Fashion SBU, while the hair business has five Schwarzkopf Professional academies. It employs over 1,200 employees across these sites. More information at www.henkel.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463554/Henkel_Loctite_Plant.jpg