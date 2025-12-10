Champion Palak Kohli Details Her Journey of Mental Fortitude on the New Episode of Herbalife India's Podcast: Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

Palak Kohli Shares Her Journey of Mental Strength on the New Episode of Herbalife India's Podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife India has released a powerful new episode of its flagship wellness podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India. This episode spotlights world-ranked para-badminton star Palak Kohli, whose story continues to inspire millions.

Herbalife India Launches New Episode of Its Flagship Podcast Featuring Paralympian Palak Kohli Live Your Best Life, Unscripted: A Story of Grit, Purpose & Sporting Excellence

Palak opens up about her early challenges growing up with a limb difference and how discovering badminton transformed her life. Today, she is an international medalist and India's pride on the global stage, proving that limitations are only as powerful as one allows them to be.

"Sport gave me strength. It taught me to own who I am," she shares. "The tougher the challenge, the stronger I become."

Key themes in the episode include:

Road to the Paralympics and future ambitions

Commitment to fitness, nutrition, and mental toughness

Breaking barriers for women and para-athletes in India

Advocating for inclusivity and equal opportunities in sports

The episode highlights Herbalife India's unwavering commitment to athlete development, performance nutrition, and inspiring communities to live with purpose.

Watch Now

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUbv6D2rqUI

Also streaming on:

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842535/Herbalife_India_Podcast.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238437/5664986/Herbalife_Logo.jpg