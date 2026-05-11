Herbalife India recognised as 'Top Supply Chain Performer' at ISCM E-Comm Nexus Awards 2026

BENGALURU, India, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, has been recognised as a 'Top Supply Chain Performer' among Wellness E-Commerce and D2C companies in India at the ISCM E-Comm Nexus Awards 2026, organised by ISCM (Institute of Supply Chain Management) Forums.

ISCM Forums, an independent industry body, conducted an extensive evaluation of more than 1,000 organisations across 29 sectors to identify leading supply chains within India's Wellness E-Commerce and D2C ecosystem.

Herbalife India representative receiving the Top Supply Chain Performer 2026 award at the ISCM Forums event in Mumbai

The recognition was presented at an industry event held in Mumbai. The award was received on behalf of Herbalife India by Makrand Raorane from the company's Distribution Team.

Commenting on the recognition, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "In the health and wellness category, a strong and agile supply chain plays an important role in ensuring product availability, quality, and a seamless consumer experience. At Herbalife India, we continue to strengthen our supply chain capabilities through operational excellence, efficient distribution networks, and a strong focus on reliability and responsiveness. This recognition reflects our commitment to building a resilient and consumer-centric supply chain ecosystem that supports our long-term growth journey in India."

Herbalife India's supply chain operations are focused on enabling efficient product movement, timely deliveries, and consistent service standards across its distribution ecosystem. The company continues to invest in strengthening operational processes and distribution capabilities to support evolving consumer demand in the growing wellness and D2C segment.

This recognition further reinforces Herbalife India's continued focus on operational excellence, efficiency, and customer-centricity within a rapidly evolving wellness marketplace.

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life. For more information, visit https://www.herbalife.com/en-in

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