Transaction accelerates Herbalife and Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment to scale personalized nutrition and wellness globally

BENGALURU, India, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Ltd., (NYSE: HLF), a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, today announced an agreement to acquire certain assets from Bioniq, a UK-based personalized supplements company focused on making health more accessible and actionable. The transaction advances Herbalife's vision of becoming a technology-enabled, data-driven health and wellness platform.

Herbalife to Expand Its Personalized Nutritional Supplement Capabilities Through Planned Acquisition of Bioniq

"The future of health and wellness is becoming more personalized and informed by data," said Herbalife Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Gratziani. "By combining Bioniq's personalized supplement technology with Pro2col and the power of our global distributor network, we are expanding our ability to deliver personalized wellness at global scale."

Bioniq develops personalized supplement formulas using its patented product personalization engine, an individual's health background, and a proprietary database of biomarkers. Bioniq's personalized supplement formulations are designed for a broad range of individuals, from everyday wellness consumers to elite athletes, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bioniq will complement Herbalife's prior acquisitions of Pro2col and Link BioSciences by enabling Herbalife to offer a broader range of personalized nutritional supplements across multiple delivery formats. Combining Bioniq's offering with Herbalife's global manufacturing expertise will enable the Company to expand personalized nutrition at scale and speed.

"I founded Bioniq in 2019 with a vision to help people optimize their wellbeing through a science-driven approach to nutrition that incorporates biomarker and lifestyle data," said Vadim Fedotov, Founder and President of Bioniq. "I am excited to join Herbalife with its global distributor network and commitment to advancing wellness at scale."

As a long-time global nutrition partner of Herbalife and Bioniq shareholder, Cristiano Ronaldo shares Herbalife's vision to accelerate the availability of personalized nutritional supplements at scale through its global distributor network.

"Throughout my career, biometrics and personalized nutrition have been central to helping me perform and compete at the highest level. As a longtime Herbalife and Bioniq user, I've experienced firsthand how a tailored approach to nutrition can help optimize performance," said Cristiano Ronaldo. "I'm delighted to see Bioniq's personalized supplements become part of Herbalife's expanding access to nutritional supplements, helping people take a more informed approach to their health, wellness and performance."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The $55 million purchase price will be paid over five years, including an initial payment of $10 million at closing. In addition, the transaction value includes up to $95 million of contingent payments based on future performance.

As part of the transaction, Herbalife also obtained a call option to acquire Bioniq LAB, a separate platform focused on small molecules and peptides. The call option provides Herbalife with strategic flexibility to evaluate potential longer-term opportunities in this area in a disciplined and capital-efficient manner.

Bioniq's personalized nutritional supplements are expected to be offered later this year through Herbalife independent distributors for customers in select countries in Europe and the United States, with additional markets to follow.

For more information, visit www.herbalife.com.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit https://ir.herbalife.com.

About Bioniq

Bioniq, launched in 2019 in London, UK, is an industry leader in offering personalized supplements based on personal questionnaires and blood test data. Shipping globally and utilizing one of the largest personalized nutrition databases, Bioniq has created unique formulas for hundreds of thousands of users that incorporate components and dosages tailor-made to each individual's nutrient deficiencies.

For more information, visit: https://www.bioniq.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management, including for future operations, capital expenditures, or share repurchases; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief or expectation; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "anticipate" or any other similar words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the following:

the potential impacts of current global economic conditions, including inflation, unfavorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and tariffs or retaliatory tariffs, on us; our Members, customers, and supply chain; and the world economy;

our ability to attract and retain Members;

our relationship with, and our ability to influence the actions of, our Members;

our noncompliance with, or improper action by our employees or Members in violation of, applicable U.S. and foreign laws, rules, and regulations;

adverse publicity associated with our Company or the direct-selling industry, including our ability to comfort the marketplace and regulators regarding our compliance with applicable laws;

changing consumer preferences and demands and evolving industry standards, including with respect to climate change, sustainability, and other environmental, social, and governance matters;

the competitive nature of our business and industry;

legal and regulatory matters, including regulatory actions concerning, or legal challenges to, our products or network marketing program and product liability claims;

the Consent Order entered into with the Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, the effects thereof and any failure to comply therewith;

risks associated with operating internationally and in China;

our ability to execute our growth and other strategic initiatives (such as restructuring efforts, increased market penetration in existing markets, and personalized product and related technology initiatives);

the effectiveness and acceptance of new technology-driven initiatives;

any material disruption to our business caused by natural disasters, other catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, cybersecurity incidents, pandemics, and/or other acts by third parties;

our ability to adequately source ingredients, packaging materials, and other raw materials and manufacture and distribute our products;

our reliance on our information technology infrastructure, and our ability to successfully develop, deploy, and integrate artificial intelligence into our business;

noncompliance by us or our Members with any privacy, artificial intelligence and data protection laws, rules, or regulations or any security breach involving the misappropriation, loss, or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;

contractual limitations on our ability to expand or change our direct-selling business model;

the sufficiency of our trademarks and other intellectual property;

product concentration;

our reliance upon, or the loss or departure of any member of, our senior management team;

our ability to integrate and capitalize on acquisition transactions;

restrictions imposed by covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness;

risks related to our convertible notes;

changes in, and uncertainties relating to, the application of transfer pricing, income tax, customs duties, value added taxes, and other tax laws, treaties, and regulations, or their interpretation;

our incorporation under the laws of the Cayman Islands; and

share price volatility related to, among other things, speculative trading and certain traders shorting our common shares.

Additional factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in our Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Notes included therein. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future.

Forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943996/Herbalife_Bioniq.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238437/5887103/Herbalife_Logo.jpg