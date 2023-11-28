Hero FinCorp Announce Huge Drop in Personal Loan Interest Rate; Now Starts at Just 11%* p.a

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero FinCorp, one of India's leading financial institutions, has announced a significant reduction in its Personal Loan interest rates. This festive season, borrowers can now avail of Personal Loans with Hero FinCorp at an interest rate as low as 11% per annum. This massive drop in the interest rate reflects Hero FinCorp's commitment to providing cost-effective financial solutions to everyone.

Why the Drop in the Interest Rate

Drop in Hero FinCorp Personal Loan Interest Rate

The decision to lower Personal Loan interest rates is part of Hero FinCorp's broader mission to make borrowing instruments accessible and affordable for a wide range of borrowers.

Setting the interest rate for Personal Loans at just 11% per annum, Hero FinCorp is trying to ensure everyone can access much-needed funds without the burden of high-interest EMIs. It aims to redefine affordability in the Personal Loan market.

A Competitive Advantage in the Market

Partnering with Hero FinCorp means partnering with a reputed Non-banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India. For over three decades, Hero FinCorp has provided customer-focused borrowing instruments to individuals across the country. The NBFC already stands out in the Personal Loan market. Now, they are continuing to set new benchmarks in the industry. With offers like these, Hero FinCorp becomes an even more attractive choice for borrowers.

"We believe financial accessibility is not a privilege but a right for every individual," says the Hero FinCorp management team. "Our decision to lower the interest rates is a testament to our commitment to supporting our customers' financial aspirations. We aim to lead the market in providing cost-effective financial solutions, and these interest rate reductions are a positive step towards the goal."

Positive Impact on Customers

This significant interest rate drop is not just a mere stat; it impacts the overall borrowing experience until one finishes repaying the loan. If one avails a Personal Loan for Rs 3 lakh at an interest rate of 11% for a tenure of two years, the total payable interest comes out to be at approx. Rs 36,000.

This affordability when it comes to seeking online Personal Loans positively impacts customers. Whether for medical expenses, home renovations, debt consolidation, or any other financial need, Hero FinCorp's low-interest rates empower borrowers to address their immediate needs while comfortably managing repayments.

How to Apply

The application process for Hero FinCorp Personal Loans remains as straightforward as ever. The streamlined application process is designed for maximum convenience, with a user-friendly interface allowing borrowers to complete the loan application in just a few simple steps.

Start by visiting the Hero FinCorp website or downloading the mobile app. Create an account by providing basic information, like name, contact number, and email address. This step is secured with an OTP (One Time Password). Grant the Hero FinCorp app the required permissions, like the current location. Complete the KYC verification by submitting the Aadhaar, PAN, or valid documents. Enter bank details. Click the submit button and sign the E-mandate.

Hero FinCorp offers a streamlined and user-friendly loan application process with several key advantages:

Minimal Documentation : Hero FinCorp has developed a robust digital infrastructure to process loan applications, requiring minimal paperwork. Borrowers have to submit only relevant documents digitally.

: Hero FinCorp has developed a robust digital infrastructure to process loan applications, requiring minimal paperwork. Borrowers have to submit only relevant documents digitally. EMI Calculator : The Hero FinCorp Instant Personal Loan app features a handy EMI calculator. It allows borrowers to calculate monthly installments. This tool helps plan the repayment structure and the EMIs.

: The Hero FinCorp Instant Personal Loan app features a handy EMI calculator. It allows borrowers to calculate monthly installments. This tool helps plan the repayment structure and the EMIs. Quick Loan Approval: Hero FinCorp takes as little as 24-48 hours to approve a Personal Loan application. This swift disbursement process ensures applicants access funds when they need it the most.

A Path to Better Credit

As stated, Hero FinCorp aims to make borrowing instruments accessible to all individuals, including young professionals with a not-so-solid credit history. This aids in building or rebuilding credit. Timely repayments of Hero FinCorp loans contribute to a stronger credit score. This helps borrowers easily secure future loans and opens doors to pre-approved loans at even better interest rates.

Join the Hero FinCorp Community for More Promotional Offers

Hero FinCorp is not just a lending institution; it's a community actively engaging with its customers. Follow Hero FinCorp on social media platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter to join the conversation.

In this growing community, individuals can stay informed with real-time updates, receive valuable financial tips, and gain insights tailored to their unique financial needs. More importantly, borrowers can access more promotional offers like this huge drop in the interest rate. For instance, the NBFC recently adjusted the benchmark for minimum monthly income to Rs 15,000 for instant Personal Loans.

About Hero FinCorp

Hero FinCorp's commitment to financial accessibility shines, whether through their adjustment of the minimum monthly income or dropping the interest rate. The NBFC understands the hassle associated with borrowers deciding to obtain a Personal Loan.

From easing the eligibility requirements to a competitive interest rate, when borrowers choose Hero FinCorp, they opt for a financial institution that empowers them without compromising affordability and trustworthiness. The transparent loan terms, flexible repayment structure, and a range of amazing offers make the instant Personal Loan journey smoother.

