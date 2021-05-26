Hero Mindmine launches LITE Learning- Action Packed Content Delivery

- Outbreak of the pandemic since the beginning of 2020 has led to the adoption of work-from-home culture by organisations across India. This, in turn has augmented the necessity of adopting a robust content management system by companies, in order to optimise their business workflow remotely

- LITE Learning is a system that provides wide-ranging services, solutions and techniques that collects, captures, manages and protects the data that is used to improve the overall work efficiency

NEW DELHI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second outbreak of the COVID-19 health crisis has been devastating for human kind. It has further disrupted work patterns in organisations worldwide. While nearly all functions across the organisations have been impacted, one that's most impacted has been employee learning and development. With more and more employees working from home, it is extremely difficult to provide in-person, classroom-based skills trainings. While deploying drastic measures to keep employees and customers safe is the primary priority, it is imperative for companies to equip their workforce with focused digital solutions and tools to upgrade their knowledge, skills and competencies.

It is evident that a paradigm shift in essential skillsets has taken place and hence organisations need to adapt their learning pedagogy accordingly. Upskilling and re-skilling are now critical for growth and development of individuals and organisations alike. While adopting digital mediums, it is important to cater to the diverse requirements of boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z which have different learning pace as well as diverse pedagogical requirements.

LITE Learning, powered by Hero Mindmine is a trademarked e-learning platform developed by Hero Mindmine utilising its vast experience in capability and capacity enhancement trainings of over two decades across the entire spectrum of client organisations. It is a one-stop solution for organisations that cater to the learning and training management needs of individuals across functions. This learning management system is designed to help organisations create a continuous learning culture, facilitate behavioural changes and drive business impact while providing regular analytical insights to support future decision making.

LITE Learning is uniquely designed to automate the management of employee learning programmes. It's a web based platform that's simple, easy, light and affordable. Designed with a focus on saving time and cost for organisations, LITE Learning supports efficient training process deployment besides engaging employees in a holistic manner.

With LITE Learning, employees can manage their professional development while setting their own pace. Employees can sign up for courses, review learning content, track results and progress using a personalised training dashboard– anytime, anywhere. The platform effectively targets all critical areas of the learning value chain such as assessments, training and coaching. It also allows users to access all the latest information in the form of images, infographics and documents that the organisation shares. Its sophisticated notification system uses emails and gives learning managers the ease of automatic reminders. It also aims to ensure that clients are able to select features that make their user experience seamless which in turn will ensure that their employee learning and engagement rates are high.

About Hero Mindmine

Hero Mindmine is a capability and capacity enhancement organisation which works on people development. Part of Hero Enterprise, Hero Mindmine over the past two decades has partnered with customer care and customer experience departments across multiple industries and verticals; it has served over 1400 diverse clients and imparted skills and capabilities to more than 3.5 million people.

