Hettich India Receives Prestigious 'Great Place To Work' Certification

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering furniture fittings solutions brand Hettich India is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work, a recognition that celebrates the company's unwavering commitment to creating an ecosystem where everybody thrives.

This honor is especially meaningful, with an overwhelming 95% participation from employees helping Hettich India. It reflects a shared commitment to creating a family-like environment where professional growth and personal well-being go hand in hand.

Hettich India Certified as a Great Place to Work

"At Hettich, we believe the magic isn't just in the interiors we create. Being certified as a Great Place to Work is a testament to our continuous efforts in building a high-performance ecosystem where trust, collaboration, and growth thrive," said Amit Prasad, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hettich India. "At Hettich India, we remain committed to fostering a culture that empowers our people to excel and succeed together," added Prasad.

In the past two years, Hettich India has undergone a transformative journey to reinvent its work culture. From empowering initiatives like My Daughter, My Pride to programs that nurture leadership skills, such as the Akademie, the company continues to invest in its people, ensuring they succeed together.

Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, steadfast support has been instrumental throughout this cultural transformation. His leadership has helped steer the company towards this remarkable achievement.

Hettich India looks forward to not just building magical interiors but a great workplace, and to shaping a future where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to succeed.

About Hettich India

Hettich is a 136-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand, being one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros. In India, Hettich started operations at the dawn of the new millennium and within a short span of time gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings & Door Hardware made with cutting-edge German quality complemented by Wire Products, Aluminum Profiles, Shelving Systems, Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, thereby providing holistic fitting solutions for all residential and commercial spaces. It is also the recipient of 'Best Brands 2022 & 2023' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

