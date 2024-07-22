Hettich Introduces SlideLine 18: Effortless Elegance in Sliding Door Systems

Experience Smooth, Silent, and Superior Sliding Door Systems

MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hettich, a world leader in hardware and furniture fittings presents SlideLine 18, a cutting-edge sliding system that aims to raise the bar for sliding door systems. SlideLine 18, which is flawlessly engineered for both wooden and aluminium frame doors, offering an unmatched experience.

SlideLine 18 Inset Sliding System: Setting a new benchmark in smoothness SlideLine 18 Inset Sliding System

SlideLine 18, also known as SL 18, is a sliding system that represents Hettich's dedication to exceptional quality and innovation. Its user-friendly design includes soft opening and closing mechanisms and an easy installation process for really seamless, silent, and smooth functioning. This sliding system elevates the wardrobe experience to new heights.

Made in India. Made for the World

Manufactured locally under Hettich's 'Made in India. Made for the World' ethos, the SlideLine 18 exemplifies the brand's dedication to producing high-quality products that meet global standards. Its adaptability extends to various door configurations, from two-door setups to expansive three-door designs, offering flexibility without compromising on performance.

Unmatched Performance and Peace of Mind

The SlideLine 18 sliding system is backed by a comprehensive 5-year performance warranty, providing customers with peace of mind. This warranty reaffirms Hettich's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every SlideLine 18 installation delivers a superior gliding and smooth sliding experience worthy of the Hettich name.

Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, remarked, "With SlideLine 18, we aim to tap into the vast market potential of small to medium-sized wardrobe sliding systems. Its superior German engineering gives it a competitive edge and offers a great value proposition to consumers seeking high-quality sliding door solutions."

Availability and More Information

The SlideLine 18 will be available at all leading Hettich outlets across the country. For more information, visit Hettich.

About Hettich

Hettich is a 136-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand and one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings. With a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros, Hettich has established itself as a leader in the industry. Since beginning operations in India at the dawn of the new millennium, Hettich has gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings and hardware industry. The brand has been recognized with the 'Best Brands 2022 & 2023' by the Economic Times and the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023 & 2024' by Marksmen Daily for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Hettich's product portfolio includes a comprehensive range of furniture fittings and door hardware made with cutting-edge German quality. This portfolio is complemented by wire products, aluminum profiles, shelving systems, built-in appliances, and furniture lights, providing holistic fitting solutions for both residential and commercial spaces.

For more information, visit Hettich.

For media related queries contact:

Samina Zaidi, Mob: +91 8655706940, Email: [email protected].

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465515/Hettich_SlideLine.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465514/Sliding_System.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437651/Hettich_Logo.jpg