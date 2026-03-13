Hettich Strengthens 'Made in India, Made for the World' Strategy with Launch of New Indore Manufacturing Plant

Hettich's automated facility brings German engineering to India while expanding jobs, exports and local manufacturing capabilities

INDORE, India, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hettich India inaugurated its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to the country and bringing its hallmark of German precision and engineering to an even larger scale of local manufacturing. The development marks a significant milestone in Hettich's 25-year journey in India while further strengthening the company's ambition to position India as a key global manufacturing hub.

L-R: Mr. Akshay Poddar - Director, Mr. Saroj Poddar - Chairman, Mr. Andre Eckholt - Managing Director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa and Dr. Andreas Hettich - Chairman

The new 25,700 sq. metre plant, located within Hettich's 103,039 sq. metre Indore facility, will manufacture the technologically advanced undermount drawer runners - precision-engineered concealed sliding systems that are installed beneath drawers to deliver smooth, silent movement and a clean, handle-free aesthetic. These runners are widely preferred in premium furniture and modular kitchens for their durability, load-bearing capacity and seamless soft-close performance. The facility will cater to the rapidly growing demand in India and key global markets.

This is Hettich's first dedicated undermount drawer runner manufacturing facility in India and forms part of the company's overall investment of approximately ₹2,000 crore in the country.

Hettich's hinge manufacturing unit at the Indore facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 60 million hinges. With the addition of the new Quadro plant, the facility will further produce around 5 million units of undermount drawer runners annually, significantly strengthening Hettich's manufacturing capabilities in India.

The Indore facility produces a wide range of premium furniture fittings including hinges, sliding profiles, aluminium profiles, SL 16+ systems and Cube Plus systems, making it one of Hettich's most significant manufacturing locations globally.

Designed as a highly automated, world-class manufacturing facility, the new plant is equipped with German-engineered machinery and advanced roll-forming technology to ensure consistent product quality aligned with the company's global standards. The facility also integrates sustainability initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, solar power installations and a zero liquid discharge system.

Hettich is also collaborating closely with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and technical institutions to invest in comprehensive upskilling initiatives that equip the workforce with advanced manufacturing capabilities. In terms of employment generation, the existing hinge plant currently employs around 700 people, and with the commissioning of the new facility, the company expects to create an additional 300 jobs, contributing significantly to local economic development.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said: "As we complete 25 years of Hettich's operations in India, the inauguration of our new plant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh marks another significant milestone in our growth journey. With an overall investment of over ₹2000 crore and a continued focus on BIS-certified manufacturing, we are reinforcing our Built to Lead commitment while steadily expanding our Made in India portfolio.

The growing domestic and international demand for undermount drawer runners validates our strategic direction. As an industry leader, we remain firmly focused on anticipating market trends and proactively preparing to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners. Furthermore, our strong emphasis on local manufacturing enables us to build a resilient supply chain while delivering greater cost competitiveness and faster market responsiveness."

Mr. Eckholt maintains that India is central to their long-term global strategy. With Hettich's scale of operations, technological leadership, and continued investments, the furniture fittings brand is building a strong foundation for future expansion while reinforcing a key vision - 'Made in India, Made for the World'.

India has emerged as Hettich's second-largest market globally and an increasingly important production base serving markets across SAARC, the Middle East, Europe and China. The new facility further strengthens the company's ability to scale manufacturing in India while supporting future export growth and global supply chain integration.

About Hettich:

Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand and one of the world's largest manufacturers of Furniture Fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros.

In India, Hettich began its operations at the dawn of the new millennium and has since built a strong nationwide presence across manufacturing, distribution and design innovation.

Over the past 25 years, the company has played a pivotal role in transforming the Indian furniture fittings market by introducing globally benchmarked technologies, expanding local manufacturing capabilities and building a robust partner ecosystem of architects, designers, OEMs and channel partners. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of operations in India under the theme 'Built to Lead', reflecting both the journey of sustained growth and its continued leadership vision for the future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises a repertoire of Furniture Fittings, Architectural Hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances and Furniture Lights, providing magical interior solutions for all residential and commercial spaces.

It is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022 - 2025), 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023 - 2026) and 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025 by Marksmen Daily recognitions for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity.

Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category).

