Hexaware and Factory Partner to Bring Agent-native Development to Global Enterprises

Driving modernization, refactoring, and migration efforts with Droids across sectors

MUMBAI, India, LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, has announced a partnership with Factory to take agent-native software development to enterprise clients across professional services, banking and financial services, and other major sectors.

The partnership brings Factory's Droid platform into Hexaware's global delivery ecosystem, helping engineering teams build, test, modernize, and manage software inside the workflows they already use. Hexaware has also deployed Droids internally as "Customer Zero," using the platform in its own engineering environment before taking it to clients.

Moving Agents into Everyday Engineering Work

As enterprises look to accelerate software delivery and modernization efforts, agent-native development is emerging as a new model for scaling engineering work. Through this partnership, Hexaware will train and enable its delivery teams to deploy and manage Factory Droids in client environments. The enablement work will cover:

Droid integration with SDLC toolchains, including GitHub, Jira, Azure DevOps, and enterprise CI/CD pipelines

Domain-specific agent configuration for regulated industries

Compliance-aware code generation and audit-ready documentation

Measurement of engineering velocity, quality improvement, and cost efficiency

Joint Factory and Hexaware squads to support early deployments and scale-up

Early Focus Across Key Industries

Initial engagements are focused on areas where engineering complexity and governance requirements are highest. For instance, in professional services, Hexaware is applying Droids to legacy modernization, technical debt reduction, and large-scale refactoring initiatives. In banking and financial services, the focus is on application modernization within regulated environments.

"We've seen dramatic gains in adoption over the last three months. We prioritized training our senior developers, architects, and pod leaders on Factory, and they became evangelists and champions across the organization," said David Corrado, SVP – Strategic Global Clients, Hexaware. "We're seeing 5x to 10x gains in production-ready output while investing the necessary time in guardrails and governance so these agents can operate with efficiency and safety."

From Internal Use to Client Scale

Across internal codebases, Hexaware has used Factory's Droids for large-scale refactoring, documentation, code migrations, and repository consistency. That experience now informs how Hexaware plans to support clients in adopting agent-native development, with the right controls in place.

"AI is changing software delivery from a support function into an execution layer within engineering," said Kush Gupta, Global Head – Professional Services, Hexaware. "With Factory, we're helping clients apply software agents to complex delivery work in a controlled way, with speed, consistency, documentation, and governance built into the process."

"Hexaware proved this on its own engineering before bringing it to clients. That credibility, with their reach across regulated industries, is the kind of partner we want carrying agent-native development into the enterprise," said Matan Grinberg, Co-founder & CEO, Factory.

Factory and Hexaware will bring the capability to market through co-developed offerings and delivery team enablement.

About Factory

Factory is the platform enterprises use to build and operate their Software Factory: a 24/7 system that continuously turns signals into production software across the entire lifecycle. It's model-agnostic, deploys anywhere from cloud to fully air-gapped, and keeps engineers in control as the governance layer.

Factory was founded in 2023 by Matan Grinberg and Eno Reyes and is headquartered in San Francisco. Investors include Sequoia Capital, Blackstone, JP Morgan, NEA, Khosla Ventures, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit factory.com.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.