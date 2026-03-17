Hexaware Launches Agentverse™, an Enterprise AI Agent Platform with 600+ Ready-to-Deploy Agents

Agentverse™ enables enterprises to operationalize agentic AI with 600+ agents across technology and business operations.

MUMBAI, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced the launch of Agentverse™, an enterprise AI agent platform featuring 600+ ready-to-deploy AI agents designed to help organizations operationalize agentic AI across business and technology functions.

As enterprises increasingly explore generative and agentic AI, many remain stuck in pilot stages without a clear path to scaled deployment. Agentverse™ addresses this challenge by providing a governed platform that orchestrates multiple AI agents across enterprise systems, workflows, and communication channels, enabling organizations to move from experimentation to production.

The platform integrates with core enterprise systems including CRM platforms, IT service management tools, knowledge repositories, data platforms, telephony systems, and collaboration applications. Through advanced orchestration, AI agents retrieve contextual knowledge, interpret process documentation, automate conversations, and execute operational actions directly within enterprise workflows. Built-in governance capabilities including role-based access controls, audit trails, observability, and policy guardrails ensure agents operate securely and in alignment with enterprise compliance requirements.

Organizations deploying Agentverse™ can target significant operational improvements, including 40–60% productivity gains in knowledge and service workflows, 60–80% faster response times across digital channels, 20–35% improvements in customer or user satisfaction, and 20–50% cost reductions through automation and right-sourcing.

Agentverse™ supports use cases across customer experience, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and enterprise operations. Agents resolve customer inquiries, automate reconciliations and regulatory workflows, support demand forecasting and inventory management, and streamline IT, HR, and procurement service operations.

Agentverse™ is part of Hexaware's broader enterprise AI strategy focused on embedding AI across both technology operations and business processes. Through its AI for IT approach, Hexaware integrates AI across the technology lifecycle—including software development, digital assurance, data platforms, SaaS ecosystems, IT operations, and application management services (AMS). In AMS, AI-powered discovery tools map application estates, dependencies, infrastructure, and usage patterns to accelerate service transitions, while predictive incident management, intelligent automation, and enhanced observability improve operational performance.

Complementing this is Hexaware's AI for Business strategy, where agentic AI models transform front-office, middle-office, and back-office workflows. This is supported by a foundational layer for AI that provides orchestration, reusable components, AI frameworks, APIs and MCP integrations, governance controls, and observability—enabling enterprises to deploy AI securely and scale adoption across systems and workflows.

"Agentverse™ is how we take autonomy into day-to-day operations. Clients can move beyond pilots to measurable results in cycle time, accuracy, and customer satisfaction," said R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware.

"Hexaware's Agentverse™ is built for outcomes and scale. We standardize how agents connect to enterprise platforms, enforce policy, and prove value with clear KPIs, so customers can expand from one use case to many," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head – Artificial Intelligence, Hexaware.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

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