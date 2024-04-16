Hexaware Recognized as Sustainable Organization of the Year at the Net Zero Summit and Awards 2024

MUMBAI, India, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global technology provider, was recognized as the Sustainable Organization of the Year 2024 at the Net Zero Summit and Awards 2024. The summit convenes leading stakeholders in efficiency and sustainability across industries to discuss the key challenges companies face in implementing sustainable practices.

Hexaware's commitment to environmental stewardship is reflected in its ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 50000:2018 (Energy Management System) certifications. These certifications encompass both owned facilities and leased offices across India.

The technology major aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2040. Additionally, it seeks to transition 70% of its campus energy consumption to renewable sources by 2030 through a slew of initiatives, including:

Harnessing Renewable Energy: The company has installed rooftop solar systems across its operations, resulting in a remarkable 1.84 MW solar power generation capacity, successfully preventing 1,748 tons of CO2 emissions annually. Further, the company actively procures green energy, reaching 9.02 million units in 2023, offsetting an estimated 6,456 tons of CO2 emissions. This translates to 56% of electricity usage at Hexaware's owned facilities powered by renewable sources. Its Chennai campus leverages wind power for 68% of its electricity consumption.

Energy Efficiency: Hexaware prioritizes energy efficiency through a multi-pronged approach. This includes utilizing LED lighting systems, motion sensors, and energy-efficient equipment across its facilities. Additionally, the company meticulously follows regular maintenance practices to optimize performance and minimize energy waste to reduce its carbon footprint.

LEED-Certified Green Buildings: Two of Hexaware's campuses in India have earned the prestigious LEED Gold and Platinum certifications. These buildings testify to the company's commitment to sustainable design principles. These principles translate into reduced energy (33%) and water consumption (56%), incorporating recycled materials in construction, and improved indoor air quality for a healthier work environment.

The global technology player's commitment to sustainability extends far beyond simply reducing energy consumption. The company actively fosters a culture of environmental responsibility through the following initiatives:

Water Management: Hexaware champions water conservation using sensor taps, rainwater harvesting systems, and on-site sewage treatment plants. The treated wastewater is then strategically reused for landscaping, significantly reducing the company's reliance on freshwater resources.

Waste Management: The company prioritizes waste reduction using the 4Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recover, Refurbish) approach. Organic waste generated in cafeterias is composted, e-waste is responsibly disposed of through authorized partners, and paper usage has been drastically minimized by implementing electronic workflows and a centralized printing system. These efforts culminate in Hexaware's ambitious goal of achieving zero waste to landfill at its owned campuses by 2025. At its Chennai campus, 32,070 KL of treated sewage water was reused in 2023.

Sustainable IT Hardware: The company meticulously assesses the environmental impact of its IT hardware throughout its entire lifecycle. It prioritizes energy-efficient equipment, refurbishing existing hardware where possible, and responsible e-waste recycling practices through certified partners.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Net Zero Summit," said Uma Thomas, Chief Risk Officer at Hexaware. "Sustainability is at the core of our operations, and we are dedicated to continuous improvement. This award motivates us to further accelerate our efforts to build a more sustainable and resilient future."

R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer at Hexaware, said, "Being recognized as a Sustainable Organization in 2024 is a testament to Hexaware's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility. Looking ahead, we'll further expand our renewable energy sources, work toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, and empower our clients and partners to embrace sustainable practices."

Hexaware's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its operations. The company actively collaborates with clients and partners to promote sustainable practices throughout the value chain.

About Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,300 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ offices in 16 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

