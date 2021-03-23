Hexaware Technologies is Great Place to Work - certified

Great Place to Work® is a global organization which is considered as a Gold standard in workplace culture. This certification is a validation of Hexaware's commitment to building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ in the Company. Culture is a strategic priority for the organization and the Company is committed to explore creative ways of building it through its practices and programs.

"This certification is an acknowledgement of our relentless focus and committed efforts on making Hexaware an even better place to work than it has been in the past. This achievement only strengthens our resolve to continue our journey on making Hexaware a Great Place to Work. I am personally committed to this goal, along with our business and HR Leadership team," said Dr. Vishwanath Joshi, Chief People Officer, Hexaware Technologies.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered to define great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

