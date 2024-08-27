Hexaware and Blumetra Partner to Enhance Data Management

Delivering MDM SaaS Solutions for the Life Sciences Industry

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a provider of IT services and solutions, has partnered with Blumetra Solutions, an innovator in master data management (MDM) solutions. This collaboration aims to provide cloud-based MDM solutions tailored for the life sciences industry.

This partnership will enhance MDM and governance, enabling data integration across research, development, clinical, and commercial teams. By leveraging advanced MDM capabilities, life sciences organizations can ensure actionable data throughout the product lifecycle, driving growth, efficiency, customer experience, and regulatory compliance.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

AI-First Strategy: Leveraging GenAI for data quality, governance, and pipeline management.

Leveraging GenAI for data quality, governance, and pipeline management. Comprehensive Data Governance: Ensuring data integrity and compliance across all stages of the product lifecycle.

Ensuring data integrity and compliance across all stages of the product lifecycle. Enhanced Collaboration: Facilitating improved data sharing among clinical teams for efficient decision-making.

Facilitating improved data sharing among clinical teams for efficient decision-making. Advanced Technology: Utilizing cloud-based MDM platforms for enhanced performance and scalability.

Utilizing cloud-based MDM platforms for enhanced performance and scalability. Broad Impact: Implementing solutions across life sciences customer base, including pharmaceutical companies and biotech organizations.

By partnering with Blumetra, Hexaware combines its AI-driven expertise with Blumetra's MDM capabilities to provide solutions enabling clients to remain competitive and effectively tackle industry challenges.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blumetra to implement clinical MDM solutions for large sponsors and CROs. This collaboration is pivotal, combining our expertise in global clinical solutions with Blumetra's data management technology to ensure enhanced data accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency," said Srinivas Marimganti, Head of Life Sciences & Healthcare at Hexaware Technologies.

Satish Mallavolu, CEO at Blumetra Solutions, echoed similar sentiments: "We are excited to announce our partnership with Hexaware, a global systems integration specialist. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Blumetra as we aim to deliver value and innovative solutions in data, analytics, and MDM. By combining Hexaware's global reach with our specialized expertise, we are committed to providing comprehensive and integrated solutions."

About Blumetra

Blumetra is a provider of data management solutions, helping organizations harness the power of data to drive better business outcomes. With a commitment to excellence, Blumetra delivers innovative solutions for seamless data integration and governance. Learn more about Blumetra Solutions at https://www.blumetra.com/

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 32,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 28 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/

