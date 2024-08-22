Hexaware Awarded Silver at ETHR Future Skills Awards 2024

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, an IT services and solutions provider, has been awarded silver for the Best Innovative Leadership Development Program at the ETHR Future Skills Awards 2024. The recognition was achieved for HexaVarsity's Ignite 3.0 initiative, designed to develop leadership capabilities.

Recognizing the importance of nurturing leadership talent, Hexaware initiated the Ignite 3.0 program to build internal leadership capabilities and address the need for digital transformation and leadership development. This program focuses on middle and senior management, project managers, and business consultants, equipping them with the skills required to thrive in the fast-paced digital environment.

The program covers a broad scope, including account service delivery managers, account managers, overlay sales, practice heads, competency heads, scrum masters, product owners, agile coaches, and full-stack developers, among other critical roles. It also includes business unit role-based learning journeys tailored to enhance soft skills and behavioral capabilities.

The program follows a structured approach with four phases: Know, Develop, Reinforce, and Demonstrate. It extends training by incorporating virtual classroom sessions, assignments, case studies, group discussions, role-plays, live work packets, feedback, and limited gamification. The program includes personalized coaching and mentoring, self-paced learning, and a detailed 30-60-90-day action plan, ensuring comprehensive development.

Ignite 3.0 encountered challenges in program adoption and change management. Strategic initiatives, such as rewards and recognition and a revamped communication strategy, boosted program acceptance and completion rates. The program's proactive approach includes a structured yearly calendar, a robust communication strategy, and an iterative process for continuous improvement.

Satyendu Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Talent Management and L&D, Hexaware, said, "Hexaware's Ignite 3.0 has aligned leadership development with organizational objectives, empowering talent to thrive. This award recognizes Hexaware's approach to leadership development, which addresses contemporary business needs and drives organizational growth."

Expressing happiness over the recognition, Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer, Hexaware, said, "This award is a testament to our continuing investment in talent. Ignite 3.0 has empowered our professionals to take the lead in driving customer satisfaction while ushering in a culture of innovation and continuous learning."

