Hexaware to Transform Software Engineering with AI-powered SDLC Solutions

Hexaware RapidX® to turn AI-assisted coding into production-grade delivery discipline

MUMBAI, India, LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT services and solutions, has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI-enabled software development lifecycle (SDLC) capabilities to enterprises worldwide. This collaboration builds on Hexaware's Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to accelerate cloud adoption, application modernization, and AI-led transformation.

The collaboration will leverage Hexaware's RapidX®, an AI-driven platform for software engineering, and Kiro, an agentic integrated development environment (IDE) that helps teams move from prototype to production-ready code in a more structured way. The solution focuses on delivering four key outcomes for software teams: reducing time-to-market, improving developer productivity, delivering production-ready code at scale, and modernizing legacy applications without increasing operational risk.

"Our clients want releases they can trust, even as they adopt AI in development," said Sanjay Salunkhe, President & Global Head – Digital and Software Services, Hexaware. "With RapidX® and Kiro, we aim to bring more structure, standards, and traceability into the SDLC so large programs can move faster without increasing delivery risk."

Key Highlights

AI-powered Development Experience Virtual subject matter experts and spec-driven development models help translate natural language requirements into structured, production-ready implementations Enterprise SDLC experience and agentic tooling in a single development workflow

Enterprise-grade Security and Governance Solutions to be deployed within customer AWS environments with private LLM options via Amazon Bedrock Enterprise SecOps alignment with organizational data residency, access controls, monitoring, and audit support



Comprehensive SDLC Coverage From idea to release, covering requirements gathering, backlog creation, design thinking, blueprinting, coding, testing, and documentation Support for application modernization, transition, and ongoing maintenance across complex application estates



Hexaware aims to help enterprises deliver software faster, improve quality, and modernize complex systems with greater confidence and control.

https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-juulkumbwkrig

