Hexaware Unveils Gen AI App to Enhance CX, Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Solution that empowers users to create engaging and informative product descriptions

MUMBAI, India, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware today announced the launch of its Gen AI App for Retailers in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Designed specifically for e-commerce retailers, the app leverages generative AI (Gen AI) to automate product description creation, streamline bulk image uploads, and transform product visuals to enhance customer engagement and improve search engine optimization (SEO).

AWS customers can now easily purchase and manage Hexaware's Gen AI App for Retailers directly within the AWS Marketplace.

"In today's competitive e-commerce landscape, captivating product descriptions and visually appealing imagery are essential for attracting and converting customers," said Arun 'Rak' Ramchandran, President & Global Head – Consulting & GenAI Practice, Hi-Tech & Professional Services, Hexaware. "Gen AI App for Retailers empowers retailers to overcome these challenges by automating tedious tasks and generating content that we believe resonates with their target audience."

The app functions as an image-driven product description generator. It analyzes uploaded product images and automatically generates descriptions, saving retailers time and resources. It also streamlines inventory management by allowing users to simultaneously upload product images for multiple items. The app's 'Shift Image Lifestyle Transformation' feature uses Gen AI to update product visuals, aligning them with the desired brand image and lifestyle aesthetic to foster a more personalized shopping experience.

Arun 'Rak' Ramchandran added, "By leveraging the app's suite of features, e-commerce retailers can create a trifecta approach for achieving their goals. First, visuals paired with SEO-rich descriptions will grab attention and boost search rankings. Second, engaging descriptions will keep customers interested and drive conversions. Finally, automation frees up valuable time for strategic initiatives, allowing retailers to focus on what matters most."

"This app leverages Hexaware's comprehensive data and AI capabilities to not only automate but also intelligently amplify the content creation process," said Girish Pai, Global Head – Data & AI, Hexaware. "By utilizing targeted prompts and large language models (LLMs), it optimizes product descriptions for search engines and creates lifestyle images to enhance the consumer experience. We are excited about this AI-driven solution that aims to solve a real-world business problem by providing a solution that augments business owners' capabilities."

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 50 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg



